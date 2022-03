Fox News attracted the largest audience on Tuesday night for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, setting a new record for Democratic president.

The network boasted a total 7.2 million viewers between 9 and 10:15 p.m. – the duration of Biden’s address. CNN brought in 4.8 million total viewers and MSNBC had some 4.06 million total viewers during the same time period.

Fox’s audience is the largest in the history of cable news for a Democratic president. The previous record belonged to President Obama, who scored 5.74 million viewers on Fox in 2010, the same address brought in 3.32 million viewers on CNN. Across all three networks, Biden’s address was the most-watched on cable news by a Democrat.

Trump’s addresses in 2018, 2019, and 2020 all raked in more than 11 million total viewers on Fox News and saw higher ratings on CNN and MSNBC as well.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, CNN just edged out Fox with 1.78 million viewers to 1.71 million viewers. MSNBC trailed far behind with 680,000 demo viewers.

Fox maintained its dominance during the post-speech analysis with 5.87 million viewers. CNN dropped down to 2.95 million, while MSNBC went down to 2.74 million viewers.

Notably, cable news blew away most of the networks in terms of total viewers for the address. ABC led with 5.9 million, CBS brought in 3.8 million, followed by NBC with 3.2 million and Fox with 1.5 million.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1534 NEW DAY:

619 MORNING JOE:

1107 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

16 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2031 NEW DAY:

893 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

121 MORNING IN AMERICA:

25 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2370 NEW DAY:

1151 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2440 CNN NEWSROOM:

1283 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1037 NATIONAL REPORT:

202 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2504 CNN NEWSROOM:

1350 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

788 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

99 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2419 AT THIS HOUR:

1335 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

770 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

143 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2551 INSIDE POLITICS:

1434 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

901 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

189 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

217 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2368 CNN NEWSROOM:

1579 MTP DAILY:

832 — BLUE BLOODS:

205 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2528 CNN NEWSROOM:

1638 KATY TUR REPORTS:

939 AMERICAN AGENDA:

181 BLUE BLOODS:

235 3p STORY, THE:

2390 CNN NEWSROOM:

1753 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

936 — BLUE BLOODS:

265 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2585 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1728 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1470 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

267 BLUE BLOODS:

263 5p FIVE, THE:

4381 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1676 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

275 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

107 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3694 SITUATION ROOM:

1586 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1482 SPICER & CO:

325 DONLON REPORT, THE:

80 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3934 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1822 REIDOUT:

1561 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

386 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

94 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

5367 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2632 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

2656 PRE-STATE OF THE UNION AD:

348 SPL RPT: STATE OF UNION:

91 9p — STATE OF UNION PREVIEW:

4179 — STATE OF THE UNION ADDRES:

462 STATE OF THE UNION 2022:

153 10p — — — — — 11p HANNITY:

3878 STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

1677 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1877 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

160 SPL RPT: STATE OF UNION:

46

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

405 NEW DAY:

130 MORNING JOE:

146 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

569 NEW DAY:

192 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

521 NEW DAY:

312 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

488 CNN NEWSROOM:

339 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

140 NATIONAL REPORT:

42 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

544 CNN NEWSROOM:

352 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

122 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

478 AT THIS HOUR:

375 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

113 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 12p OUTNUMBERED:

491 INSIDE POLITICS:

378 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

130 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

49 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

37 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

445 CNN NEWSROOM:

423 MTP DAILY:

130 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

412 CNN NEWSROOM:

467 KATY TUR REPORTS:

137 AMERICAN AGENDA:

45 BLUE BLOODS:

41 3p STORY, THE:

427 CNN NEWSROOM:

461 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

125 — BLUE BLOODS:

50 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

496 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

464 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

144 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

46 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

761 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

504 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

62 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

734 SITUATION ROOM:

518 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

155 SPICER & CO:

58 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

847 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

610 REIDOUT:

264 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

52 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1097 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

942 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

435 PRE-STATE OF THE UNION AD:

70 SPL RPT: STATE OF UNION:

13 9p — STATE OF UNION PREVIEW:

1505 — STATE OF THE UNION ADDRES:

79 STATE OF THE UNION 2022:

27 10p — — — — — 11p HANNITY:

862 STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS:

584 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

357 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 SPL RPT: STATE OF UNION:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.65 million

Fox: 3.09 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 516,000

Fox News: 663,000

MSNBC: 213,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 3.48 million

Fox News: 6.28 million

MSNBC: 3.19 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 1.23 million

Fox News: 1.41 million

MSNBC: 523,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

