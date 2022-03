The Five led cable news on Tuesday, both in total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic.

The Five topped the charts bringing in a total of 3.88 million total average viewers at 5 p.m.

Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. show brought in 3.63 million total viewers, while Sean Hannity at 9 p.m. landed in third place with 3.35 million total viewers.

In the advertiser-coveted demo, The Five scored a whopping 665,000 viewers – just enough to beat out Tucker’s 663,000 demo viewers to be first in all of cable news.

Hannity, again, landed in third place with 610,000 demo viewers.

Fox led all the networks overall in the demo, while CNN landed in a solid second place. Anderson Cooper’s 368,00 demo viewers led the network.

Meanwhile, The Rachel Maddow Show led MSNBC to a third-place finish overall in the demo with 190,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1135 NEW DAY:

459 MORNING JOE:

851 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

25 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1355 NEW DAY:

535 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

102 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1776 NEW DAY:

727 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2076 CNN NEWSROOM:

846 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

771 NATIONAL REPORT:

173 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2131 CNN NEWSROOM:

1023 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

656 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

75 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2075 AT THIS HOUR:

1084 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

728 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

130 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2188 INSIDE POLITICS:

1101 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

793 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

151 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

213 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2146 CNN NEWSROOM:

1086 MTP DAILY:

804 — BLUE BLOODS:

178 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1893 CNN NEWSROOM:

980 KATY TUR REPORTS:

755 AMERICAN AGENDA:

149 BLUE BLOODS:

272 3p STORY, THE:

1911 CNN NEWSROOM:

1063 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

800 — BLUE BLOODS:

341 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2118 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1062 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1204 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

261 BLUE BLOODS:

321 5p FIVE, THE:

3880 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1037 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

199 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

138 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3033 SITUATION ROOM:

1021 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1152 SPICER & CO:

178 DONLON REPORT, THE:

56 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3077 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1136 REIDOUT:

1011 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

289 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

50 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3632 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1384 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1227 STINCHFIELD:

226 NEWSNATION PRIME:

53 9p HANNITY:

3349 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1226 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1489 PRIME NEWS:

153 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

57 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2709 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1035 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1384 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

167 BANFIELD:

51 11p GUTFELD!:

2372 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

750 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

909 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

98 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

40

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

331 NEW DAY:

90 MORNING JOE:

106 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

316 NEW DAY:

120 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

363 NEW DAY:

185 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

351 CNN NEWSROOM:

208 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

111 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

369 CNN NEWSROOM:

241 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

99 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

346 AT THIS HOUR:

229 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

97 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

386 INSIDE POLITICS:

239 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

107 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

26 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

408 CNN NEWSROOM:

228 MTP DAILY:

109 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

325 CNN NEWSROOM:

223 KATY TUR REPORTS:

95 AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

353 CNN NEWSROOM:

243 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

425 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

222 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

118 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

19 5p FIVE, THE:

665 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

232 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

516 SITUATION ROOM:

260 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

140 SPICER & CO:

4 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

519 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

304 REIDOUT:

140 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

663 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

336 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

149 STINCHFIELD:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 9p HANNITY:

610 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

368 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

190 PRIME NEWS:

33 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

469 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

293 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

179 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

446 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

207 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

13 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 913,000

Fox: 2.18 million

MSNBC: 888,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 224,000

Fox News: 410,000

MSNBC: 115,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.22 million

Fox News: 3.23 million

MSNBC: 1.37 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 332,000

Fox News: 581,000

MSNBC: 173,000

