Cable News Ratings Tuesday March 21: CNN Sees Ratings Uptick, Beats MSNBC in Prime Time Demo

CNN saw its ratings tick up on Tuesday night as news of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump dominated cable news.

CNN scored 588,000 total day viewers on Tuesday, up from 480,000 the day before and 399,000 on Friday. In prime time CNN averaged 704,000 total viewers and 190,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

While the network still landed in a solid third place for the day in total viewers and MSNBC squeaked out a win in total day demo viewers, CNN did manage to best MSNBC in the prime time demo.

Fox News, the most watched network in cable news by a mile (or four) won the day in both total viewers and the demo — sweeping in every time slot.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

830 CNN THIS MORNING:

300 MORNING JOE:

857 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

27 EARLY MORNING:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1146 CNN THIS MORNING:

387 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

76 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1506 CNN THIS MORNING:

464 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1554 CNN NEWSROOM:

619 MORNING JOE:

861 NATIONAL REPORT:

128 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1557 CNN NEWSROOM:

651 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

758 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

33 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1544 AT THIS HOUR:

648 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

682 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1610 INSIDE POLITICS:

703 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

758 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

123 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1357 CNN NEWSROOM:

676 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

820 — BLUE BLOODS:

79 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1376 CNN NEWSROOM:

667 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

110 BLUE BLOODS:

136 3p STORY, THE:

1495 CNN NEWSROOM:

661 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1032 — BLUE BLOODS:

171 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1495 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

741 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1431 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

187 BLUE BLOODS:

204 5p FIVE, THE:

3093 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

819 — SPICER & CO:

186 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

81 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2272 SITUATION ROOM:

811 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1544 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

199 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

38 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2718 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

808 REIDOUT:

1264 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

234 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3285 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

821 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1250 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

128 CUOMO:

131 9p HANNITY:

2551 CNN PRIMETIME:

692 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1364 PRIME NEWS:

104 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1965 CNN TONIGHT:

598 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1688 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

141 BANFIELD:

75 11p GUTFELD!:

1909 CNN TONIGHT:

473 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1066 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

134 CUOMO:

87

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

108 CNN THIS MORNING:

52 MORNING JOE:

120 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 CNN THIS MORNING:

74 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

204 CNN THIS MORNING:

90 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

167 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MORNING JOE:

98 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

159 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

94 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

181 AT THIS HOUR:

140 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

94 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

196 INSIDE POLITICS:

146 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

106 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

188 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

138 — BLUE BLOODS:

5 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

208 CNN NEWSROOM:

116 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

13 3p STORY, THE:

182 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 KATY TUR REPORTS:

142 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

176 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

141 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

148 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

12 5p FIVE, THE:

298 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

137 — SPICER & CO:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

202 SITUATION ROOM:

162 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

162 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

237 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

176 REIDOUT:

165 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

371 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

220 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

145 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 CUOMO:

21 9p HANNITY:

291 CNN PRIMETIME:

202 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

132 PRIME NEWS:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

222 CNN TONIGHT:

149 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

157 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 BANFIELD:

27 11p GUTFELD!:

261 CNN TONIGHT:

124 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

130 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 CUOMO:

23

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 588,000

Fox News: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 999,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 123,000

Fox News: 196,000

MSNBC: 124,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 704,000

Fox News: 2.60 million

MSNBC: 1.43 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 190,000

Fox News: 294,000

MSNBC: 145,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com