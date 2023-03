MSNBC’s Chris Hayes brought in a solid 192,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic on Tuesday, enough to lead his network.

Ari Melber came in second place on MSNBC in the demo with 185,000 viewers, which helped to propel the network ahead of CNN in the demo in both prime time and total day averages.

While CNN often tops MSNBC in the demo, neither network came close to Fox News, which won across all time slots in both the demo and total viewers on Tuesday.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

844 CNN THIS MORNING:

322 MORNING JOE:

888 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

43 EARLY MORNING:

22 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1231 CNN THIS MORNING:

388 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

68 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1511 CNN THIS MORNING:

461 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1630 CNN NEWSROOM:

547 MORNING JOE:

999 NATIONAL REPORT:

128 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1653 CNN NEWSROOM:

621 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

800 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

26 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1628 AT THIS HOUR:

630 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

701 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1696 INSIDE POLITICS:

638 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

728 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

90 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1560 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

709 — BLUE BLOODS:

99 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1381 CNN NEWSROOM:

691 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

84 BLUE BLOODS:

161 3p STORY, THE:

1362 CNN NEWSROOM:

676 KATY TUR REPORTS:

826 — BLUE BLOODS:

187 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1480 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

641 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1418 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

149 BLUE BLOODS:

215 5p FIVE, THE:

3087 SITUATION ROOM:

647 — SPICER & CO:

147 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

98 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2255 SITUATION ROOM:

625 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1504 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

161 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

57 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2660 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

658 REIDOUT:

1220 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

232 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3329 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

672 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1391 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

154 CUOMO:

135 9p HANNITY:

2696 CNN PRIMETIME:

650 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1354 PRIME NEWS:

111 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

107 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2170 CNN TONIGHT:

540 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1596 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

143 BANFIELD:

115 11p GUTFELD!:

1913 CNN TONIGHT:

380 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1000 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

105 CUOMO:

93

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

120 CNN THIS MORNING:

62 MORNING JOE:

114 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

6 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

150 CNN THIS MORNING:

82 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

190 CNN THIS MORNING:

94 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MORNING JOE:

117 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

199 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

101 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

173 AT THIS HOUR:

112 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

98 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

203 INSIDE POLITICS:

121 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

88 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

6 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

180 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

94 — BLUE BLOODS:

2 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

156 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

9 3p STORY, THE:

187 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 KATY TUR REPORTS:

114 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

170 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

150 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

166 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

19 5p FIVE, THE:

341 SITUATION ROOM:

125 — SPICER & CO:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

265 SITUATION ROOM:

158 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

185 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

4 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

268 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

162 REIDOUT:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

7 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

381 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

166 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

192 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

8 CUOMO:

23 9p HANNITY:

323 CNN PRIMETIME:

153 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

177 PRIME NEWS:

8 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

287 CNN TONIGHT:

133 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

182 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 BANFIELD:

33 11p GUTFELD!:

310 CNN TONIGHT:

99 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

113 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

6 CUOMO:

23

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 543,000

Fox News: 1.72 million

MSNBC: 966,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 212,000

MSNBC: 123,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 621,000

Fox News: 2.73 million

MSNBC: 1.45 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 151,000

Fox News: 330,000

MSNBC: 184,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

