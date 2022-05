As the Uvalde elementary school massacre and Tuesday night’s primaries were unfolding, CNN saw a surge in ratings as viewers tuned in to breaking news.

Anderson Cooper’s 8 p.m. show brought in over 2.27 million total viewers, up from 706,000 the day before. His show also brought in a massive 726,000 demo viewers.

Across prime time, CNN averaged a total of 1.75 million total viewers — marking the first time in many months the network crossed the million viewer mark.

Fox News also saw a spike in viewers as the leading network averaged a total of 3.7 million viewers across prime time and won every time slot. MSNBC landed in third place across prime time with an average of 1.58 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1145 NEW DAY:

295 MORNING JOE:

751 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

20 ELEMENTARY:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1508 NEW DAY:

368 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

100 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1772 NEW DAY:

457 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1823 CNN NEWSROOM:

391 MORNING JOE:

774 NATIONAL REPORT:

194 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1666 CNN NEWSROOM:

443 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

561 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1710 AT THIS HOUR:

454 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

470 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

174 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1713 INSIDE POLITICS:

486 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

532 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

181 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

252 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1483 CNN NEWSROOM:

542 MTP DAILY:

462 — BLUE BLOODS:

182 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1562 CNN NEWSROOM:

510 KATY TUR REPORTS:

492 AMERICAN AGENDA:

194 BLUE BLOODS:

200 3p STORY, THE:

1556 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

562 — BLUE BLOODS:

250 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1805 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

734 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1319 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

271 BLUE BLOODS:

304 5p FIVE, THE:

3778 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1259 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

315 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

179 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3123 SITUATION ROOM:

1394 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1439 SPICER & CO:

279 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

88 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3178 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1410 REIDOUT:

1342 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

241 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

76 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4435 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2267 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1610 STINCHFIELD:

248 NEWSNATION PRIME:

118 9p HANNITY:

3750 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1681 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1607 PRIME NEWS:

173 NEWSNATION PRIME:

62 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2928 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1302 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1518 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

204 BANFIELD:

36 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1759 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

943 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1024 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

136 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

56

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

194 NEW DAY:

41 MORNING JOE:

111 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

232 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

261 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

76 MORNING JOE:

62 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

84 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

37 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

254 AT THIS HOUR:

77 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

39 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 12p OUTNUMBERED:

251 INSIDE POLITICS:

100 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

42 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 MTP DAILY:

48 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

223 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 KATY TUR REPORTS:

44 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

67 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

269 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

191 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

151 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

597 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

393 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

505 SITUATION ROOM:

466 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

204 SPICER & CO:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

20 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

517 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

474 REIDOUT:

180 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

809 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

726 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

222 STINCHFIELD:

14 NEWSNATION PRIME:

22 9p HANNITY:

693 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

595 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

231 PRIME NEWS:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

15 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

568 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

429 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

241 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 BANFIELD:

6 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

364 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

284 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

161 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 821,000

Fox News: 2.05 million

MSNBC: 908,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 237,000

Fox News: 346,000

MSNBC: 119,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.75 million

Fox News: 3.70 million

MSNBC: 1.58 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 583,000

Fox News: 690,000

MSNBC: 231,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com