MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pulled in 1.2 million total viewers on Tuesday night, which was enough to put in first place among the non-Fox News hosts.

O’Donnell led both CNN and MSNBC in total viewers and crushed his CNN time slot competitor Don Lemon, who brought in 528,000 total viewers at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Laura Ingraham won the time slot with her 2.1 million total viewers, making her the most-watched female host on cable news.

Meanwhile, every Fox News show topped O’Donnell’s 1.2 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

888 NEW DAY:

291 MORNING JOE:

682 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

38 ELEMENTARY:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1218 NEW DAY:

333 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

90 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1445 NEW DAY:

369 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1474 CNN NEWSROOM:

496 MORNING JOE:

652 NATIONAL REPORT:

145 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1395 CNN NEWSROOM:

482 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

440 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

114 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1523 AT THIS HOUR:

499 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

416 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1723 INSIDE POLITICS:

463 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

618 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

123 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

210 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1461 CNN NEWSROOM:

523 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

582 — BLUE BLOODS:

151 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1382 CNN NEWSROOM:

465 KATY TUR REPORTS:

563 AMERICAN AGENDA:

130 BLUE BLOODS:

186 3p STORY, THE:

1410 CNN NEWSROOM:

546 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

564 — BLUE BLOODS:

259 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1390 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

640 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1014 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

198 BLUE BLOODS:

298 5p FIVE, THE:

3236 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

571 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

191 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

98 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2187 SITUATION ROOM:

497 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1019 SPICER & CO:

193 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

54 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2671 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

617 REIDOUT:

900 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

219 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3053 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

682 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1152 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

143 NEWSNATION PRIME:

56 9p HANNITY:

2442 CNN TONIGHT:

594 MSNBC PRIME:

1133 PRIME NEWS:

103 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2113 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

528 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1200 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

114 BANFIELD:

38 11p GUTFELD!:

1813 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

419 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

658 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

119 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

156 NEW DAY:

62 MORNING JOE:

87 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

11 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

189 NEW DAY:

66 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

21 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

200 NEW DAY:

100 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 MORNING JOE:

55 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

46 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

274 AT THIS HOUR:

132 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 12p OUTNUMBERED:

285 INSIDE POLITICS:

113 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

258 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 KATY TUR REPORTS:

82 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

5 3p STORY, THE:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

5 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

235 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

96 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

16 5p FIVE, THE:

466 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

122 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

317 SITUATION ROOM:

142 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

94 SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

401 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

190 REIDOUT:

100 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

500 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

178 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

88 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 9p HANNITY:

333 CNN TONIGHT:

146 MSNBC PRIME:

104 PRIME NEWS:

33 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

343 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

148 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

115 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

314 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

87 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

78 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 466,000

Fox News: 1.67 million

MSNBC: 723,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 80,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 601,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.16 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 157,000

Fox News: 392,000

MSNBC: 102,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com