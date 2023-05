Cable News Ratings Tuesday May 9: Anderson Cooper Posts CNN’s Lone Demo Win Over Fox and MSNBC

CNN’s Anderson Cooper notched the most viewers in the 25-54 age demographic during the 8 p.m. time slot on Tuesday. It was the network’s only demo win of the day over Fox News and MSNBC.

AC360 beat out Fox News Tonight and All In with Chris Hayes. The Fox show is the placeholder program that is bridging the gap between Tucker Carlson Tonight and whatever the next iteration of the time slot is at Fox. The network fired the controversial host last month and is cycling through a stable of rotating hosts as it decides on a permanent fixture.

Cooper leaned heavily into coverage of the verdicts handed down earlier in E. Jean. Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump just hours earlier. While AC360 scored well in the demo, its total viewers tally was half of its Fox and MSNBC counterparts.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

827 CNN THIS MORNING:

274 MORNING JOE:

883 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

67 EARLY MORNING:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1117 CNN THIS MORNING:

414 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

178 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1303 CNN THIS MORNING:

431 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1401 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

485 MORNING JOE:

921 NATIONAL REPORT:

226 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1416 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

492 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

759 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

30 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1359 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

506 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

628 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1434 INSIDE POLITICS:

530 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

658 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

180 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1288 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

508 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

719 — NEWSNATION NOW:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1119 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

491 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

223 — 3p STORY, THE:

1300 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

841 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1337 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

51 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1245 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

844 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1770 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

292 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2708 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

863 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

255 HILL, THE:

40 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1860 SITUATION ROOM:

792 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1903 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

276 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

41 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2078 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

792 REIDOUT:

1384 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

402 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

63 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1480 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

707 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1406 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

453 CUOMO:

120 9p HANNITY:

2005 CNN PRIMETIME:

540 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1554 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

293 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

86 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1440 CNN TONIGHT:

520 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1628 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

282 BANFIELD:

100 11p GUTFELD!:

1595 CNN TONIGHT:

399 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1033 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

181 CUOMO:

85

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

135 CNN THIS MORNING:

64 MORNING JOE:

104 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

9 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 CNN THIS MORNING:

90 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

198 CNN THIS MORNING:

71 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

163 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

93 MORNING JOE:

129 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

180 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

94 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

96 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

183 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

113 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

84 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

176 INSIDE POLITICS:

119 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

72 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

172 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

119 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

78 — NEWSNATION NOW:

6 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

141 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

109 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 — 3p STORY, THE:

151 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

145 KATY TUR REPORTS:

161 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

9 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

166 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

165 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

40 — 5p FIVE, THE:

298 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

159 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

31 HILL, THE:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

214 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

187 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

33 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

191 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

175 REIDOUT:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

144 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

165 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

41 CUOMO:

31 9p HANNITY:

200 CNN PRIMETIME:

114 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

167 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

187 CNN TONIGHT:

123 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 BANFIELD:

9 11p GUTFELD!:

241 CNN TONIGHT:

116 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

108 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 CUOMO:

16

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 531,000

Fox News: 1.37 million

MSNBC: 1.07 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 113,000

Fox News: 170,000

MSNBC: 119,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 589,000

Fox News: 1.64 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 134,000

Fox News: 177,000

MSNBC: 152,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com