Fox News romped in the ratings for coverage of the elections Tuesday night, drawing far more viewers than the competition on MSNBC and CNN.

Both Fox News and CNN saw a big increase in their prime time audiences on Tuesday night. MSNBC saw an increase as well, but it was far more modest.

Fox’s 10 p.m. hour, hosted by Laura Ingraham, drew monster ratings for coverage of the election results in Virginia, where Republicans swept and Glenn Youngkin was elected governor.

Ingraham drew 5.14 million total viewers and more than 1 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic — big numbers.

Compare that to the competition: CNN drew 1.23 million in total viewers and 432,000 in the demo, while MSNBC averaged 1.55 million viewers and 289,000 demo viewers between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. (Nielsen did not provide numbers for MSNBC in each individual hour, as you can see below).

Networks also kept an eye on the mayoral election in New York City, where Democrat Eric Adams handily beat Republican Chris Sliwa, and New Jersey, where current Gov. Philip Murphy, a Democrat, appears poised to beat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1045 NEW DAY:

263 MORNING JOE:

749 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

24 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

24 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1343 NEW DAY:

314 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1657 NEW DAY:

411 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1764 CNN NEWSROOM:

521 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

688 NATIONAL REPORT:

161 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1714 CNN NEWSROOM:

600 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

578 — JAG:

98 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1714 AT THIS HOUR:

487 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

513 — JAG:

141 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1913 INSIDE POLITICS:

520 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

547 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

148 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1754 CNN NEWSROOM:

525 MTP DAILY:

600 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

183 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1632 CNN NEWSROOM:

597 KATY TUR REPORTS:

570 AMERICAN AGENDA:

171 BLUE BLOODS:

167 3p STORY, THE:

1634 CNN NEWSROOM:

678 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

636 — BLUE BLOODS:

215 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1704 SITUATION ROOM:

683 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1099 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

279 BLUE BLOODS:

304 5p FIVE, THE:

3319 SITUATION ROOM:

654 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

358 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

90 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2876 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

647 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1194 SPICER & CO:

413 DONLON REPORT, THE:

37 7p VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN:

3175 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

773 — VOTE FOR AMERICA 2021:

384 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4303 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

929 DECISION 2021:

1553 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

25 9p HANNITY:

4926 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1075 — — NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

5146 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1230 — VOTE FOR AMERICA 2021:

343 BANFIELD:

31 11p VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN:

4041 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

917 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1151 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

146 NEW DAY:

65 MORNING JOE:

79 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

180 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

174 NEW DAY:

95 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

79 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

77 — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

266 AT THIS HOUR:

120 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

55 — JAG:

4 12p OUTNUMBERED:

343 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

52 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 MTP DAILY:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

31 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 KATY TUR REPORTS:

49 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

14 3p STORY, THE:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

48 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

259 SITUATION ROOM:

150 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

93 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

42 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

509 SITUATION ROOM:

146 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

56 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

502 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

158 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

177 SPICER & CO:

50 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN:

644 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

201 — VOTE FOR AMERICA 2021:

92 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

890 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

247 DECISION 2021:

289 — DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

1012 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

387 — — NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1028 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

432 — VOTE FOR AMERICA 2021:

68 BANFIELD:

1 11p VIRGINIA SHOWDOWN:

904 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

316 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

239 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 633,000

Fox 2.45 million

MSNBC: 905,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 172,000

Fox News: 461,000

MSNBC: 130,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.07 million

Fox News: 4.79 million

MSNBC: 1.55 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 355,000

Fox News: 977,000

MSNBC: 289,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com