Fox News continued to dominate the cable news ratings race on Tuesday night, more than tripling CNN’s numbers in every primetime hour.

At 8:00 pm, Tucker Carlson Tonight won with 3.34 million total viewers and 544,000 in the demo. All In with Chris Hayes was second with 1.22 million (153,000 in the demo), while Anderson Cooper 360 was a distant third with 793,000 (though it beat MSNBC in the demo with 184,000).

An hour later, Hannity (2.93 million; 522,000) handily beat The Rachel Maddow Show (2.09 million; 231,000) and Cuomo Prime Time (881,000; 206,000).

And at 10, The Ingraham Angle (2.34 million; 433,000) was far ahead of The Last Word (1.4 million; 117,000) and Don Lemon Tonight (719,000; 203,000).

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

916 NEW DAY:

281 MORNING JOE:

828 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

19 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

30 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1323 NEW DAY:

383 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1601 NEW DAY:

443 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1710 CNN NEWSROOM:

539 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

713 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1558 CNN NEWSROOM:

568 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

570 — JAG:

73 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1580 AT THIS HOUR:

536 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

581 — JAG:

127 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1661 INSIDE POLITICS:

495 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

649 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

135 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

231 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1663 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 MTP DAILY:

589 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

285 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1675 CNN NEWSROOM:

649 KATY TUR REPORTS:

644 AMERICAN AGENDA:

140 BLUE BLOODS:

212 3p STORY, THE:

1644 CNN NEWSROOM:

619 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

755 — BLUE BLOODS:

215 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1637 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

667 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1274 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

248 BLUE BLOODS:

285 5p FIVE, THE:

3036 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

672 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

250 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

84 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2260 SITUATION ROOM:

667 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1117 SPICER & CO:

295 DONLON REPORT, THE:

27 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2407 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

681 REIDOUT:

1087 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

389 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3338 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

793 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1224 NJ GOVERNOR DEBATE:

225 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

60 9p HANNITY:

2925 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

881 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2086 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

159 NEWSNATION PRIME:

70 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2336 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

719 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1404 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

160 BANFIELD:

68 11p GUTFELD!:

1820 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

490 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

964 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

93 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

148 NEW DAY:

44 MORNING JOE:

70 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

236 NEW DAY:

83 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

252 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

61 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

57 — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

238 AT THIS HOUR:

108 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

64 — JAG:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

262 INSIDE POLITICS:

89 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

83 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

19 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MTP DAILY:

83 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

302 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

133 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

21 5p FIVE, THE:

436 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

26 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

361 SITUATION ROOM:

166 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

126 SPICER & CO:

32 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

378 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

172 REIDOUT:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

544 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

184 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 NJ GOVERNOR DEBATE:

26 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

522 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

206 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

231 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

433 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

203 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

117 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

329 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

143 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

80 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 554,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 893,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 127,000

Fox News: 301,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 797,000

Fox News: 2.87 million

MSNBC: 1.57 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 198,000

Fox News: 500,000

MSNBC: 167,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

