Special Report, the 6 p.m. program on Fox News, cracked the top five most-watched cable news shows on Tuesday.

Special Report with Bret Baier, guest-anchored by Shannon Bream, scored 2.32 million viewers total and 411,000 in the key 25-54 viewer demographic.

Bream took fourth place overall as Fox News continued to dominate the cable news landscape. Tucker Carlson took first place with 3.13 million viewers, followed by The Five with 2.98 million and Sean Hannity with 2.8 million. Laura Ingraham came in fifth with 2.3 million viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

893 NEW DAY:

298 MORNING JOE:

726 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

25 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

12 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1318 NEW DAY:

456 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

106 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1612 NEW DAY:

465 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1697 CNN NEWSROOM:

565 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

800 NATIONAL REPORT:

142 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1674 CNN NEWSROOM:

707 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

600 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1694 AT THIS HOUR:

763 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

564 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1623 INSIDE POLITICS:

669 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

617 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

134 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1363 CNN NEWSROOM:

581 MTP DAILY:

680 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1385 CNN NEWSROOM:

625 KATY TUR REPORTS:

717 AMERICAN AGENDA:

157 — 3p STORY, THE:

1418 CNN NEWSROOM:

659 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

711 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1414 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

786 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

224 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2976 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

749 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

243 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

98 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2317 SITUATION ROOM:

594 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1169 SPICER & CO:

297 DONLON REPORT, THE:

31 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2024 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

814 REIDOUT:

1219 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

397 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3129 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

765 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1334 STINCHFIELD:

227 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 9p HANNITY:

2824 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

866 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1801 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

42 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2297 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

682 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1297 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

132 BANFIELD:

50 11p GUTFELD!:

1973 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

497 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1029 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

153 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

22

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

150 NEW DAY:

62 MORNING JOE:

93 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

216 NEW DAY:

88 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

239 NEW DAY:

83 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

260 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

61 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

258 AT THIS HOUR:

134 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

73 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

238 INSIDE POLITICS:

127 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 MTP DAILY:

78 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 KATY TUR REPORTS:

84 AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 — 3p STORY, THE:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

66 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

232 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 — 5p FIVE, THE:

469 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

411 SITUATION ROOM:

126 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

127 SPICER & CO:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

384 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

592 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

165 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

129 STINCHFIELD:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

465 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

160 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

204 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

453 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

170 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

414 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

142 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

99 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 600,000

Fox News: 1.7 million

MSNBC: 869,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 126,000

Fox News: 298,000

MSNBC: 92,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 771,000

Fox News: 2.75 million

MSNBC: 1.48 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 503,000

MSNBC: 152,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

