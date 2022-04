Sean Hannity scored an impressive 569,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday night, landing him in second place in all of cable news.

Tucker Carlson retained the top spot with 588,000 demo viewers, while The Five, a regular contender for first place, landed in third with 541,000 demo viewers.

Hannity’s show Wednesday night featured a lengthy interview with former President Donald Trump and benefits from a strong lead-in from Tucker.

Fox News scored the top 13 programs in the demo, while Rachel Maddow led the non-Fox shows in the demo with 258,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1120 NEW DAY:

392 MORNING JOE:

762 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

24 ELEMENTARY:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1487 NEW DAY:

476 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

92 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1850 NEW DAY:

478 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1879 CNN NEWSROOM:

597 MORNING JOE:

775 NATIONAL REPORT:

135 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1930 CNN NEWSROOM:

664 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

631 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1877 AT THIS HOUR:

668 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

559 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

156 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1809 INSIDE POLITICS:

747 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

586 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

120 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1636 CNN NEWSROOM:

768 MTP DAILY:

590 — BLUE BLOODS:

129 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1914 CNN NEWSROOM:

914 KATY TUR REPORTS:

676 AMERICAN AGENDA:

153 BLUE BLOODS:

188 3p STORY, THE:

1743 CNN NEWSROOM:

780 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

730 — BLUE BLOODS:

225 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1940 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

838 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1074 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

243 5p FIVE, THE:

3596 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

774 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

167 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

104 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2626 SITUATION ROOM:

715 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1124 SPICER & CO:

218 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

43 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2892 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

712 REIDOUT:

1000 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

278 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3308 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

812 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1326 STINCHFIELD:

228 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 9p HANNITY:

3395 CNN TONIGHT:

770 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2169 PRIME NEWS:

99 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

72 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2221 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

740 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1491 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

124 BANFIELD:

66 11p GUTFELD!:

2027 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

519 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

914 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

107 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

42

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

179 NEW DAY:

119 MORNING JOE:

95 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

148 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

299 NEW DAY:

140 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MORNING JOE:

78 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

273 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

59 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

260 AT THIS HOUR:

149 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

77 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

262 INSIDE POLITICS:

180 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

85 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

203 MTP DAILY:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

232 KATY TUR REPORTS:

93 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

279 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

58 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

324 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

175 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

123 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

541 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

179 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

433 SITUATION ROOM:

221 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

117 SPICER & CO:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

408 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

197 REIDOUT:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

588 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

214 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

164 STINCHFIELD:

18 NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 9p HANNITY:

569 CNN TONIGHT:

224 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

258 PRIME NEWS:

12 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

405 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

166 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

160 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

19 BANFIELD:

9 11p GUTFELD!:

387 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

128 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

120 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 643,000

Fox: 1.98 million

MSNBC: 877,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 325,000

MSNBC: 107,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 774,000

Fox News: 2.97 million

MSNBC: 1.66 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 201,000

Fox News: 521,000

MSNBC: 194,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

