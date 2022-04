Fox News’ dominance of the cable news industry was on stark display Tuesday as Tucker Carlson far outpaced his time slot rivals.

Carlson brought in a whopping 619,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. Carlson’s 8 p.m. rivals Anderson Cooper and Chris Hayes lagged far behind.

CNN’s Cooper brought in 190,000 demo viewers, while MSNBC’s Hayes raked in only 96,000 demo viewers. That means Carlson more than sextupled Hayes.

In terms of total viewers, Carlson brought in 3.53 million total viewers. While Cooper scored 868,000 and Hayes raked in 1.12 million total viewers.

Carlson was the top-rated show on cable news Tuesday, in both the demo and in total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1004 NEW DAY:

350 MORNING JOE:

812 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

14 ELEMENTARY:

35 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1331 NEW DAY:

385 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

91 MORNING IN AMERICA:

35 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1796 NEW DAY:

519 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1812 CNN NEWSROOM:

621 MORNING JOE:

940 NATIONAL REPORT:

197 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1520 CNN NEWSROOM:

694 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

641 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

91 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1365 AT THIS HOUR:

784 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

552 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

182 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1458 INSIDE POLITICS:

696 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

562 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

284 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

252 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 MTP DAILY:

626 — BLUE BLOODS:

155 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1558 CNN NEWSROOM:

869 KATY TUR REPORTS:

618 AMERICAN AGENDA:

264 BLUE BLOODS:

194 3p STORY, THE:

1670 CNN NEWSROOM:

856 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

569 — BLUE BLOODS:

222 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1616 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

833 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1105 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

309 BLUE BLOODS:

275 5p FIVE, THE:

3272 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

874 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

335 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

130 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2505 SITUATION ROOM:

742 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1092 SPICER & CO:

347 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

57 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2532 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

750 REIDOUT:

1045 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

394 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

62 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3525 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

868 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1123 NEWSMAX?S TOWN HALL:

211 NEWSNATION PRIME:

51 9p HANNITY:

2588 CNN TONIGHT:

716 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1988 PRIME NEWS:

108 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

25 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2212 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

618 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1435 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

129 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

1911 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

477 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

758 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

109 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

32

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

206 NEW DAY:

73 MORNING JOE:

98 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 ELEMENTARY:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

242 NEW DAY:

66 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

291 NEW DAY:

105 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

272 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 MORNING JOE:

105 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

236 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

66 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

196 AT THIS HOUR:

156 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

196 INSIDE POLITICS:

132 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

53 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

40 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 MTP DAILY:

55 — BLUE BLOODS:

5 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

194 KATY TUR REPORTS:

81 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

11 3p STORY, THE:

303 CNN NEWSROOM:

176 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

256 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

178 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

84 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

27 5p FIVE, THE:

439 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

228 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

27 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

376 SITUATION ROOM:

216 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

71 SPICER & CO:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

414 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

183 REIDOUT:

87 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

64 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

619 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

190 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

96 NEWSMAX?S TOWN HALL:

46 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 9p HANNITY:

378 CNN TONIGHT:

188 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

218 PRIME NEWS:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

368 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

153 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

154 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

303 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

95 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

89 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 637,000

Fox News: 1.79 million

MSNBC: 852,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 145,00

Fox News: 297,000

MSNBC: 88,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 734,000

Fox News: 2.77 million

MSNBC: 1.52 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 177,000

Fox News: 455,000

MSNBC: 156,000

