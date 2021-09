Cable News Ratings Wednesday, September 1st: Hannity Triples Cuomo in the Demo

Fox News continued to dominate the ratings on Wednesday, September 1 with coverage of the fallout from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and extreme weather across the country.

One notable standout: Sean Hannity, Fox’s 9 p.m. host, tripled his CNN rival Chris Cuomo in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demographic.

Hannity drew a massive 613,000 viewers in the demo on Wednesday night. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was far behind in second place at 225,000, and Cuomo drew 204,000. In total viewers, Hannity placed first again with 3.39 million, Maddow came second with 2.17 million and Cuomo came third with 890,000.

Tucker Carlson remained the most watched host in cable news, however, drawing 3.51 million in total viewers and 634,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1012 NEW DAY:

333 MORNING JOE:

841 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

8 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1413 NEW DAY:

448 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

126 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1793 NEW DAY:

539 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1942 CNN NEWSROOM:

604 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

884 NATIONAL REPORT:

231 JAG:

79 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1737 CNN NEWSROOM:

767 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

877 — JAG:

143 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1783 AT THIS HOUR:

760 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

771 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

150 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1875 AT THIS HOUR:

802 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

733 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

226 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

217 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1861 CNN NEWSROOM:

846 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

788 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

232 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1835 CNN NEWSROOM:

761 KATY TUR REPORTS:

683 AMERICAN AGENDA:

203 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

297 3p STORY, THE:

1795 CNN NEWSROOM:

782 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

746 — BLUE BLOODS:

222 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1921 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

751 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1358 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

253 BLUE BLOODS:

242 5p FIVE, THE:

3506 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

769 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

292 BLUE BLOODS:

262 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2347 SITUATION ROOM:

740 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1290 SPICER & CO:

309 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

81 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2139 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

843 REIDOUT:

1170 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

366 DONLON REPORT, THE:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3519 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

881 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1316 STINCHFIELD:

233 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26 9p HANNITY:

3393 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

890 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2173 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

152 NEWSNATION PRIME:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2864 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

815 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1365 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

150 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

2136 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

730 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1061 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

122 DONLON REPORT, THE:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

193 NEW DAY:

80 MORNING JOE:

97 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

2 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

250 NEW DAY:

104 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

312 NEW DAY:

148 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

309 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

84 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 JAG:

9 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

171 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

93 — JAG:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

300 AT THIS HOUR:

153 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

79 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

306 AT THIS HOUR:

180 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

53 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

43 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

45 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

316 CNN NEWSROOM:

212 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

81 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

64 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

328 CNN NEWSROOM:

169 KATY TUR REPORTS:

80 AMERICAN AGENDA:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

73 3p STORY, THE:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

318 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

145 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

124 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

37 BLUE BLOODS:

23 5p FIVE, THE:

552 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

164 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

350 SITUATION ROOM:

173 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

134 SPICER & CO:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

343 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

184 REIDOUT:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 DONLON REPORT, THE:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

634 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

176 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

141 STINCHFIELD:

68 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 9p HANNITY:

613 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

204 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

225 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

49 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

508 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

224 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

427 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

220 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

106 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.97 million

MSNBC: 974,000

CNN: 707,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 347,000

CNN: 164,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.25 million

MSNBC: 1.61 million

CNN: 862 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 585,000

CNN: 201,000

MSNBC: 168,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

