CNN’s Global Town Hall special Wednesday, which ran during Chris Cuomo’s regular 9 p.m. time slot, topped Cuomo’s average total audience and his average viewership in the key 25-54 age demographic for November.

CNN filled the time slot with special programming, a town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci hosted by Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta after Cuomo was suspended by the network on Tuesday for helping to dig up dirt on his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s, accusers.

Sean Hannity still dominated the 9 p.m. time slot with 3.14 million total viewers. Rachel Maddow came in second with 2.28 million viewers.

CNN’s Town Hall averaged 861,000 total viewers, which is an increase from Cuomo’s 774,000 average total viewers in November.

Hannity also led the demo with 521,000 viewers to Maddow’s 339,000. CNN scored 196,000 viewers in the demo, which is also an increase from Cuomo’s average of 170,000 demo viewers for the month of November.

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time marked its lowest-rated month ever in November as the scandal-plagued host struggled with his audience ahead of his suspension.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1114 NEW DAY:

389 MORNING JOE:

778 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

28 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1508 NEW DAY:

432 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

115 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1755 NEW DAY:

527 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1776 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

650 NATIONAL REPORT:

155 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1731 CNN NEWSROOM:

661 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

799 — JAG:

74 11a — AT THIS HOUR:

604 — — JAG:

67 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1559 INSIDE POLITICS:

613 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

111 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1570 CNN NEWSROOM:

609 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

762 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

149 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1410 CNN NEWSROOM:

644 KATY TUR REPORTS:

780 AMERICAN AGENDA:

160 BLUE BLOODS:

134 3p STORY, THE:

1411 CNN NEWSROOM:

728 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

816 — BLUE BLOODS:

166 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1667 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

773 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1334 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

251 BLUE BLOODS:

175 5p FIVE, THE:

3527 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

718 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

228 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2561 SITUATION ROOM:

711 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1174 SPICER & CO:

291 DONLON REPORT, THE:

57 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2025 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

882 REIDOUT:

1197 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

386 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3586 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

911 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1438 STINCHFIELD:

285 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 9p HANNITY:

3141 CNN GLOBAL TOWN HALL:

861 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2280 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

178 NEWSNATION PRIME:

27 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2561 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

711 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1434 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

144 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

1965 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

463 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1002 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

111 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

183 NEW DAY:

63 MORNING JOE:

75 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

1 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

46 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

228 NEW DAY:

80 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

264 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

34 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

81 — JAG:

8 11a — AT THIS HOUR:

101 — — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

266 INSIDE POLITICS:

113 — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

35 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

4 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

105 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 KATY TUR REPORTS:

142 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

5 3p STORY, THE:

289 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

124 — BLUE BLOODS:

8 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

289 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

180 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

18 5p FIVE, THE:

557 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

125 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

1 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

404 SITUATION ROOM:

104 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

146 SPICER & CO:

31 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

375 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

149 REIDOUT:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

66 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

615 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

188 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

197 STINCHFIELD:

61 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

521 CNN GLOBAL TOWN HALL:

196 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

339 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

441 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

165 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

393 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

118 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

130 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 611,000

Fox: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 959,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 115,000

Fox News: 313,000

MSNBC: 120,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 828,000

Fox News: 3.09 million

MSNBC: 1.71 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 183,000

Fox News: 526,000

MSNBC: 233,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com