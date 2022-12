Tucker Carlson’s coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was the most-watched on cable news.

2.82 million viewers tuned in to watch Carlson react to the speech from Zelensky — the president of the country which earlier this year was invaded by Russia — which he predictable trashed. In the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic, Carlson drew 413,000 viewers, the most in all of cable news.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

861 CNN THIS MORNING:

296 MORNING JOE:

877 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

14 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1196 CNN THIS MORNING:

373 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

96 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1541 CNN THIS MORNING:

471 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1684 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 MORNING JOE:

1023 NATIONAL REPORT:

151 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1598 CNN NEWSROOM:

739 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

720 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

29 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1516 AT THIS HOUR:

733 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

830 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1624 INSIDE POLITICS:

720 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

844 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

142 BLUE BLOODS:

94 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1283 CNN NEWSROOM:

748 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

866 — BLUE BLOODS:

194 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1260 CNN NEWSROOM:

823 KATY TUR REPORTS:

999 AMERICAN AGENDA:

120 BLUE BLOODS:

250 3p STORY, THE:

1258 CNN NEWSROOM:

839 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1014 — BLUE BLOODS:

263 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1301 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

894 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1292 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

142 BLUE BLOODS:

261 5p FIVE, THE:

2914 [5:21 PM-5:59 PM] LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1016 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1456 [5:21 PM-5:59 PM] SPICER & CO:

134 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

104 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2169 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

813 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1550 FRANKLIN GRAHAM?S SPECIAL:

150 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

75 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2560 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1215 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1838 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

170 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2822 [8:03 PM-8:59 PM] CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1410 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

2322 [8:05 PM-8:59 PM] ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

132 CUOMO:

141 9p HANNITY:

2111 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

843 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1936 PRIME NEWS:

59 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

121 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1621 CNN TONIGHT:

603 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1719 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

134 BANFIELD:

74 11p GUTFELD!:

1817 CNN TONIGHT:

390 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

63 CUOMO:

76

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

124 CNN THIS MORNING:

84 MORNING JOE:

103 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

153 CNN THIS MORNING:

114 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

185 CNN THIS MORNING:

123 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 MORNING JOE:

103 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

149 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

94 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

221 AT THIS HOUR:

113 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

109 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

196 INSIDE POLITICS:

111 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

114 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

164 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

112 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

155 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 KATY TUR REPORTS:

116 AMERICAN AGENDA:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

23 3p STORY, THE:

149 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

121 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

186 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

123 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

149 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

36 5p FIVE, THE:

370 [5:21 PM-5:59 PM] LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

144 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

119 [5:21 PM-5:59 PM] SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

26 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

279 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

139 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

138 FRANKLIN GRAHAM?S SPECIAL:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

290 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

252 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

225 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

413 [8:03 PM-8:59 PM] CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

246 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

283 [8:05 PM-8:59 PM] ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

13 CUOMO:

14 9p HANNITY:

250 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

168 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

202 PRIME NEWS:

5 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

180 CNN TONIGHT:

128 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

194 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

231 CNN TONIGHT:

101 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

146 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 CUOMO:

20

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 684,000

Fox News: 1.56 million

MSNBC: 1.14 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 206,000

MSNBC: 135,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 952,000

Fox News: 2.17 million

MSNBC: 1.98 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 181,000

Fox News: 279,000

MSNBC: 225,000

