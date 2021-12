John Berman, guest-hosting 8 p.m. show Anderson Cooper 360, earned the number 1 spot in CNN’s ratings on Wednesday.

Berman drew 734,000 total viewers and 184,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Wednesday. He placed behind his timeslot rivals Tucker Carlson and Chris Hayes in total viewers, but beat Hayes in the demo.

Anderson Cooper’s hour has emerged as the most-watched at CNN since Chris Cuomo, formerly the network’s 9 p.m. anchor and its top-rated host, found himself embroiled in a controversy that led to his firing earlier this month. For the month of November, Cooper had the most-watched show on CNN, averaging 786,000 viewers.

It appears that Berman – who anchors CNN morning show New Day – subbing in for Cooper kept those numbers up.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

948 NEW DAY:

311 MORNING JOE:

780 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

7 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

46 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1411 NEW DAY:

348 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1706 NEW DAY:

367 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1751 CNN NEWSROOM:

496 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

712 NATIONAL REPORT:

125 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1757 CNN NEWSROOM:

604 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

691 — JAG:

109 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1639 AT THIS HOUR:

620 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

639 — JAG:

150 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1820 AT THIS HOUR:

610 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

616 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

104 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

120 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1588 CNN NEWSROOM:

617 MTP DAILY:

679 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

182 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1354 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 KATY TUR REPORTS:

727 AMERICAN AGENDA:

115 BLUE BLOODS:

168 3p STORY, THE:

1305 CNN NEWSROOM:

624 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

785 — BLUE BLOODS:

213 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1493 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

691 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1129 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

188 BLUE BLOODS:

233 5p FIVE, THE:

3312 SITUATION ROOM:

603 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

176 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

101 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2181 SITUATION ROOM:

609 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

941 SPICER & CO:

254 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1852 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

640 REIDOUT:

976 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

375 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

34 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3042 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

734 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1289 STINCHFIELD:

229 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 9p HANNITY:

2523 CNN TONIGHT:

695 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2027 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

147 NEWSNATION PRIME:

32 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2074 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

594 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1294 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

160 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

1758 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

379 11TH HOUR:

872 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

104 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

150 NEW DAY:

65 MORNING JOE:

86 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

1 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

218 NEW DAY:

75 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

243 NEW DAY:

74 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

252 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

82 — JAG:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

266 AT THIS HOUR:

145 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

66 — JAG:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

278 AT THIS HOUR:

139 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

63 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

9 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

292 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 MTP DAILY:

89 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 KATY TUR REPORTS:

104 AMERICAN AGENDA:

8 BLUE BLOODS:

17 3p STORY, THE:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

115 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

261 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

138 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

123 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

25 5p FIVE, THE:

476 SITUATION ROOM:

123 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

373 SITUATION ROOM:

137 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

134 SPICER & CO:

22 DONLON REPORT, THE:

11 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

339 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

153 REIDOUT:

122 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

496 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

184 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

130 STINCHFIELD:

29 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

376 CNN TONIGHT:

150 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

215 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

358 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

142 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

341 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

88 11TH HOUR:

133 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 523,000

Fox: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 866,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 116,000

Fox News: 284,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 674,000

Fox News: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 159,000

Fox News: 410,000

MSNBC: 159,000

