Wolf Blitzer led CNN to a second-place finish in the cable ratings on Wednesday in the key 25-54 age demographic during the day time.

Blitzer’s Situation Room brought in 138,000 demo viewers, which just edged out Jake Tapper’s 135,000 demo viewers to lead to the network.

CNN landed in second place overall in the demo viewers during the day time hours. Fox News’ continued its first-place streak with an average of 297,000 day time demo viewers. CNN came in second with an average of 100,000 and MSNBC was in third with 86,000 average day time demo viewers.

During prime time, CNN and MSNBC flipped second and third place, while Fox stayed on top in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1144 NEW DAY:

259 MORNING JOE:

805 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

11 ELEMENTARY:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1513 NEW DAY:

356 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

113 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1813 NEW DAY:

433 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1874 CNN NEWSROOM:

491 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

663 NATIONAL REPORT:

216 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1847 CNN NEWSROOM:

579 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

518 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

64 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1710 AT THIS HOUR:

589 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

490 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

104 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1776 INSIDE POLITICS:

588 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

604 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

182 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

192 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1493 CNN NEWSROOM:

581 MTP DAILY:

572 — BLUE BLOODS:

162 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1444 CNN NEWSROOM:

595 KATY TUR REPORTS:

599 AMERICAN AGENDA:

192 BLUE BLOODS:

220 3p STORY, THE:

1503 CNN NEWSROOM:

614 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

641 — BLUE BLOODS:

279 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1597 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

607 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1231 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

240 BLUE BLOODS:

332 5p FIVE, THE:

3577 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

682 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

260 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

188 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2518 SITUATION ROOM:

623 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1222 SPICER & CO:

305 DONLON REPORT, THE:

47 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2905 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

592 REIDOUT:

1141 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

345 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3584 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

622 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1267 STINCHFIELD:

253 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

37 9p HANNITY:

2956 CNN TONIGHT:

572 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1462 PRIME NEWS:

122 NEWSNATION PRIME:

29 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2347 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

573 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1259 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

191 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

1826 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

423 11TH HOUR:

762 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

188 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

32

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

44 MORNING JOE:

76 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

300 NEW DAY:

62 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

24 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

267 NEW DAY:

77 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

302 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

48 NATIONAL REPORT:

40 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

326 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

56 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

300 AT THIS HOUR:

103 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

309 INSIDE POLITICS:

108 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

56 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

36 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

214 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 MTP DAILY:

45 — BLUE BLOODS:

32 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 KATY TUR REPORTS:

46 AMERICAN AGENDA:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

49 3p STORY, THE:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

59 — BLUE BLOODS:

49 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

215 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

102 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

42 BLUE BLOODS:

54 5p FIVE, THE:

466 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

371 SITUATION ROOM:

138 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

120 SPICER & CO:

33 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

418 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

116 REIDOUT:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

552 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

117 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

160 STINCHFIELD:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

437 CNN TONIGHT:

122 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

182 PRIME NEWS:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

362 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

128 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

38 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

286 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

111 11TH HOUR:

98 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 504,000

Fox: 1.88 million

MSNBC: 819,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 297,000

MSNBC: 86,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 589,000

Fox News: 2.96 million

MSNBC: 1.33 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 451,000

MSNBC: 155,000

