Fox News continued to beat MSNBC and CNN combined in terms of both overall viewers and in the key 25054 age demographic, despite surging viewership for CNN.

CNN, which has struggled to secure a million viewers for a program for several months, brought in a whopping 1.342 million average viewers during prime time – a significant bounce from the 831,000 average prime time viewers it had on Tuesday.

MSNBC brought in 1.496 million average prime time viewers. Fox, however, topped the charts with 3.36 million average viewers across prime, beating out CNN and MSNBC combined.

In the demo CNN brought in an average of 392,000 prime time viewers, while MSNBC had 193,000 average viewers. Fox raked in 602,000 average demo viewers, which again beat MSNBC and CNN combined.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1035 NEW DAY:

325 MORNING JOE:

791 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

20 ELEMENTARY:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1442 NEW DAY:

473 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

91 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1723 NEW DAY:

626 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1792 CNN NEWSROOM:

706 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

756 NATIONAL REPORT:

196 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1748 CNN NEWSROOM:

699 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

654 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

75 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1651 AT THIS HOUR:

680 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

625 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

100 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1948 INSIDE POLITICS:

740 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

700 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

185 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1702 CNN NEWSROOM:

755 MTP DAILY:

765 — BLUE BLOODS:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1714 CNN NEWSROOM:

870 KATY TUR REPORTS:

783 AMERICAN AGENDA:

191 BLUE BLOODS:

170 3p STORY, THE:

1773 CNN NEWSROOM:

894 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

795 — BLUE BLOODS:

224 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1866 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

949 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1312 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

255 BLUE BLOODS:

255 5p FIVE, THE:

3603 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

915 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

242 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

108 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2808 SITUATION ROOM:

851 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1238 SPICER & CO:

281 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3145 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

999 REIDOUT:

1197 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

328 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3663 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1278 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1282 STINCHFIELD:

255 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

46 9p HANNITY:

3207 CNN TONIGHT:

1111 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1619 PRIME NEWS:

190 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3211 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1636 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1587 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

201 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2926 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1705 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1644 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

41

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

223 NEW DAY:

45 MORNING JOE:

87 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

282 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 NEW DAY:

110 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

234 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

71 NATIONAL REPORT:

32 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

208 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

70 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

262 AT THIS HOUR:

126 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

314 INSIDE POLITICS:

134 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

73 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

33 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

300 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 MTP DAILY:

92 — BLUE BLOODS:

10 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

305 CNN NEWSROOM:

197 KATY TUR REPORTS:

106 AMERICAN AGENDA:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

178 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

105 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

299 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

159 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

110 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

39 5p FIVE, THE:

510 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

248 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

452 SITUATION ROOM:

237 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

137 SPICER & CO:

28 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

501 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

271 REIDOUT:

180 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

50 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

661 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

339 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

161 STINCHFIELD:

57 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

541 CNN TONIGHT:

316 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

190 PRIME NEWS:

67 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

603 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

520 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

229 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

69 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

723 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

688 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

319 — NEWSNATION PRIME:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 923,000

Fox: 2.17 million

MSNBC: 1.03 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 350,000

MSNBC: 97,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.32 million

Fox News: 3.36 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 220,000

Fox News: 522,000

MSNBC: 139,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com