CNN’s Don Lemon led the network on Wednesday in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, pulling in 201,000 viewers.

Lemon’s showing at 10 p.m. was good enough to beat out 9 p.m.’s CNN Tonight, which brought in 174,000 demo viewers. Second place CNN Tonight was guest-hosted by Laura Coates. In total viewers, Lemon drew 609,000 at 10 p.m. and 434,000 at 11 p.m.

Anderson Cooper, who often leads CNN in the demo, came in third place with 163,000 viewers in the demo.

But Fox News dominated in the demo on Wednesday, averaging more than CNN’s top show with 291,000 viewers. CNN came in second and MSNBC landed in third – both during day time and prime time hours.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1064 NEW DAY:

255 MORNING JOE:

792 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 ELEMENTARY:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1420 NEW DAY:

418 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

23 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1695 NEW DAY:

508 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1664 CNN NEWSROOM:

566 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

637 NATIONAL REPORT:

189 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1707 CNN NEWSROOM:

534 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

534 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

105 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1678 AT THIS HOUR:

534 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

524 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

155 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1670 INSIDE POLITICS:

546 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

542 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

156 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

210 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1476 CNN NEWSROOM:

550 MTP DAILY:

571 — BLUE BLOODS:

180 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1173 CNN NEWSROOM:

563 KATY TUR REPORTS:

588 AMERICAN AGENDA:

165 BLUE BLOODS:

161 3p STORY, THE:

1243 CNN NEWSROOM:

623 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

568 — BLUE BLOODS:

196 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1405 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

655 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

914 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

224 BLUE BLOODS:

260 5p FIVE, THE:

3491 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

702 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

273 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

99 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2454 SITUATION ROOM:

591 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1143 SPICER & CO:

286 DONLON REPORT, THE:

59 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2949 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

676 REIDOUT:

1139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

324 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

41 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3580 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

748 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1320 STINCHFIELD:

287 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

62 9p HANNITY:

2993 CNN TONIGHT:

565 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1731 PRIME NEWS:

127 NEWSNATION PRIME:

45 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2556 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

609 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1378 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

150 BANFIELD:

27 11p GUTFELD!:

1976 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

434 11TH HOUR:

801 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

148 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

188 NEW DAY:

29 MORNING JOE:

101 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

5 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

223 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 NEW DAY:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

75 NATIONAL REPORT:

27 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

81 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

223 AT THIS HOUR:

97 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

61 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 12p OUTNUMBERED:

257 INSIDE POLITICS:

125 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

57 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

28 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MTP DAILY:

57 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

187 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 KATY TUR REPORTS:

48 AMERICAN AGENDA:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

207 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

43 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

222 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

109 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

67 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

49 BLUE BLOODS:

34 5p FIVE, THE:

461 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

131 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

37 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

15 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

394 SITUATION ROOM:

121 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

112 SPICER & CO:

51 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

477 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

137 REIDOUT:

146 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

575 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

163 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 STINCHFIELD:

53 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

459 CNN TONIGHT:

174 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

184 PRIME NEWS:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

427 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

201 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

109 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

31 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

365 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

145 11TH HOUR:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 519,000

Fox: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 806,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 112,000

Fox News: 291,000

MSNBC: 87,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 641,000

Fox News: 3.04 million

MSNBC: 1.47 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 179,000

Fox News: 487,000

MSNBC: 144,000

