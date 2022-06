MSNBC’s prime time hosts continue to grow their audience as the network rebounds in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in terms of total viewers.

MSNBC ended May with its lowest prime time demo average since May of 2004, averaging only 105,000 prime time demo viewers. On Wednesday the network brought in 196,000 prime time demo viewers, marking a significant turnaround.

Fox News still pulled 384,000 demo viewers to take first place, while CNN lagged behind with 108,000 demo viewers.

In terms of total viewers, Fox News led with 2.66 million average prime time viewers. MSNBC landed in second place with a solid 1.92 million and CNN landed in third with 536,000 average prime time viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1111 NEW DAY:

184 MORNING JOE:

894 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

24 ELEMENTARY:

34 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1467 NEW DAY:

257 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

72 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1717 NEW DAY:

347 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1774 CNN NEWSROOM:

401 MORNING JOE:

940 NATIONAL REPORT:

117 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1612 CNN NEWSROOM:

416 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

657 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

84 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1523 AT THIS HOUR:

371 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

601 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

134 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1730 INSIDE POLITICS:

462 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

671 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

138 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

206 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1366 CNN NEWSROOM:

484 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

648 — BLUE BLOODS:

116 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1380 CNN NEWSROOM:

466 KATY TUR REPORTS:

736 AMERICAN AGENDA:

162 BLUE BLOODS:

134 3p STORY, THE:

1373 CNN NEWSROOM:

527 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

820 — BLUE BLOODS:

157 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1359 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

551 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1424 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

250 BLUE BLOODS:

122 5p FIVE, THE:

2998 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

571 — SPICER & CO:

221 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

81 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2243 SITUATION ROOM:

520 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1366 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

289 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

71 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2660 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

554 REIDOUT:

1243 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

231 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3062 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

597 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1568 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

229 NEWSNATION PRIME:

52 9p HANNITY:

2665 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

536 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2367 PRIME NEWS:

104 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2243 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

474 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1820 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

150 BANFIELD:

56 11p GUTFELD!:

2113 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

407 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1035 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

103 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

27

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

241 NEW DAY:

32 MORNING JOE:

113 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

264 NEW DAY:

58 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

269 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

268 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 MORNING JOE:

111 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

191 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

93 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

207 AT THIS HOUR:

84 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

96 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 12p OUTNUMBERED:

304 INSIDE POLITICS:

101 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

72 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

216 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

80 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

198 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

105 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

7 5p FIVE, THE:

448 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

99 — SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

355 SITUATION ROOM:

100 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

431 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

108 REIDOUT:

148 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

10 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

461 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

108 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

190 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 9p HANNITY:

367 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

104 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

229 PRIME NEWS:

8 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

324 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

169 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

352 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

108 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

108 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

8 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 418,000

Fox News: 1.76 million

MSNBC: 1.04 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 90,000

Fox News: 280,000

MSNBC: 113,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 536,000

Fox News: 2.66 million

MSNBC: 1.92 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 108,000

Fox News: 384,000

MSNBC: 196,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

