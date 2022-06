MSNBC host Ari Melber pulled in an impressive 1.59 million total viewers on Wednesday as the host continues to see his audience increase.

Melber had the highest-rated show on MSNBC until 8 p.m., when Chris Hayes brought in 1.61 million total viewers.

During his 6 p.m. hour, Melber more than doubled his CNN competition, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, which only brought in 714,000 total viewers.

However, Fox News’s Bret Baier still won the hour with 2.26 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1026 NEW DAY:

385 MORNING JOE:

1023 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

16 EARLY MORNING:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1343 NEW DAY:

410 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

71 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1639 NEW DAY:

510 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1661 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 MORNING JOE:

1186 NATIONAL REPORT:

138 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1575 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

895 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

95 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1618 AT THIS HOUR:

754 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

755 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

124 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1713 INSIDE POLITICS:

760 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

884 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

110 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

162 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1519 CNN NEWSROOM:

813 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

959 — BLUE BLOODS:

114 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1341 CNN NEWSROOM:

792 KATY TUR REPORTS:

977 AMERICAN AGENDA:

114 BLUE BLOODS:

125 3p STORY, THE:

1464 CNN NEWSROOM:

782 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

903 — BLUE BLOODS:

132 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1440 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

799 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1510 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

233 BLUE BLOODS:

178 5p FIVE, THE:

3130 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

766 — SPICER & CO:

188 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

74 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2262 SITUATION ROOM:

714 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1592 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

189 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

44 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2842 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

812 REIDOUT:

1377 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

201 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3184 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

881 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1609 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

165 NEWSNATION PRIME:

29 9p HANNITY:

2869 CNN TONIGHT:

761 MSNBC PRIME:

1799 PRIME NEWS:

85 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2321 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

674 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1721 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

167 BANFIELD:

33 11p GUTFELD!:

2175 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

523 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1036 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

100 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

32

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

191 NEW DAY:

101 MORNING JOE:

119 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

10 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

270 NEW DAY:

87 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

299 NEW DAY:

110 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 MORNING JOE:

121 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

101 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

226 AT THIS HOUR:

174 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

95 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

264 INSIDE POLITICS:

178 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

105 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

250 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

103 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 KATY TUR REPORTS:

115 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

20 3p STORY, THE:

217 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

113 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

230 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

172 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

146 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

25 5p FIVE, THE:

439 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

165 — SPICER & CO:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

267 SITUATION ROOM:

174 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

192 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

364 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

208 REIDOUT:

165 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

474 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

209 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

219 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 9p HANNITY:

351 CNN TONIGHT:

177 MSNBC PRIME:

226 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

341 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

145 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

198 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

346 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

94 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

131 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 633,000

Fox News: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 1.12 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 143,000

Fox News: 270,000

MSNBC: 131,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 772,000

Fox News: 2.79 million

MSNBC: 1.71 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 177,000

Fox News: 389,000

MSNBC: 214,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com