CNN beat MSNBC during prime time on Wednesday in terms of overall viewers. While CNN regularly beats MSNBC in the key 25-54 age demographic, the network has lagged behind MSNBC for total viewers in recent months.

On Wednesday night CNN brought in a total of 1.85 million average prime time viewers, while MSNBC brought in only 1.73 million.

Fox News continued to dominate with a soaring 3.91 million total average viewers across prime time.

Fox also landed in first place, with CNN in second and MSNBC in third across the demo for both day time and prime time. The networks landed in the same order for day time as well, in terms of overall average viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1430 NEW DAY:

555 MORNING JOE:

1119 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

18 ELEMENTARY:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1913 NEW DAY:

856 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

144 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2291 NEW DAY:

1046 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2458 CNN NEWSROOM:

1292 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

999 NATIONAL REPORT:

173 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2648 CNN NEWSROOM:

1417 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

843 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

86 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2593 AT THIS HOUR:

1320 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

856 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

158 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2542 INSIDE POLITICS:

1343 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

898 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

193 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

232 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2243 CNN NEWSROOM:

1335 MTP DAILY:

831 — BLUE BLOODS:

173 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2268 CNN NEWSROOM:

1511 KATY TUR REPORTS:

820 AMERICAN AGENDA:

213 BLUE BLOODS:

170 3p STORY, THE:

2414 CNN NEWSROOM:

1684 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

992 — BLUE BLOODS:

268 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2424 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1591 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1547 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

315 BLUE BLOODS:

271 5p FIVE, THE:

4230 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1661 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

336 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

118 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3220 SITUATION ROOM:

1523 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1385 SPICER & CO:

352 DONLON REPORT, THE:

55 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3564 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1768 REIDOUT:

1342 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

468 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

56 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4453 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

2144 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1537 STINCHFIELD:

366 NEWSNATION PRIME:

73 9p HANNITY:

3918 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1844 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2057 PRIME NEWS:

219 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

60 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3348 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1578 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1594 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

235 BANFIELD:

54 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2201 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1247 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

164 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

301 NEW DAY:

157 MORNING JOE:

139 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

2 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

423 NEW DAY:

202 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

31 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

390 NEW DAY:

254 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

462 CNN NEWSROOM:

288 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

112 NATIONAL REPORT:

32 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

478 CNN NEWSROOM:

321 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

106 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

456 AT THIS HOUR:

345 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

121 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

26 12p OUTNUMBERED:

494 INSIDE POLITICS:

373 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

99 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

41 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

462 CNN NEWSROOM:

350 MTP DAILY:

107 — BLUE BLOODS:

29 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

474 CNN NEWSROOM:

399 KATY TUR REPORTS:

106 AMERICAN AGENDA:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

545 CNN NEWSROOM:

440 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

91 — BLUE BLOODS:

28 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

514 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

433 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

175 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

55 BLUE BLOODS:

26 5p FIVE, THE:

754 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

477 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

72 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

678 SITUATION ROOM:

413 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

184 SPICER & CO:

71 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

709 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

506 REIDOUT:

220 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

72 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

847 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

640 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

201 STINCHFIELD:

70 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 9p HANNITY:

750 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

622 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

276 PRIME NEWS:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

734 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

486 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

228 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

40 BANFIELD:

9 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

532 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

422 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

203 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.33 million

Fox: 2.54 million

MSNBC: 1.13 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 374,000

Fox News: 518,000

MSNBC: 149,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.85 million

Fox News: 3.91 million

MSNBC: 1.73 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 582,000

Fox News: 777,000

MSNBC: 235,000

