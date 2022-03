Cable News Ratings Wednesday March 23: Anderson Cooper 360 Leads All Non-Fox News Cable Shows in Demo

Both hours of Anderson Cooper 360 led all non-Fox News Channel cable news shows in the advertiser-coveted 25 to 54 age demographic on Wednesday.

The first and second hours of Anderson Cooper’s show notched 378,000 and 392,000 viewers in the demo, respectively.

The first hour of Don Lemon Tonight, which follows AC360, was the only other CNN or MSNBC program on Wednesday to crack 300,000 in the demo, with 341,000.

It was business as usual over at Fox News, which dominated the demo in every time slot. Tucker Carlson Tonight, which airs during the first hour of AC360, grabbed 654,000. Hannity, which airs during the second hour, had 531,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

997 NEW DAY:

391 MORNING JOE:

889 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

15 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1463 NEW DAY:

504 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

80 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1768 NEW DAY:

601 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1873 CNN NEWSROOM:

814 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

916 NATIONAL REPORT:

151 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1818 CNN NEWSROOM:

851 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

99 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1980 AT THIS HOUR:

890 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

123 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2142 INSIDE POLITICS:

851 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

821 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

202 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1906 CNN NEWSROOM:

836 MTP DAILY:

772 — BLUE BLOODS:

203 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1816 CNN NEWSROOM:

950 KATY TUR REPORTS:

869 AMERICAN AGENDA:

166 BLUE BLOODS:

233 3p STORY, THE:

1763 CNN NEWSROOM:

927 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1086 — BLUE BLOODS:

281 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1956 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1113 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1223 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

215 BLUE BLOODS:

286 5p FIVE, THE:

3570 SITUATION ROOM:

1147 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

204 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

155 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2796 SITUATION ROOM:

1022 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1337 SPICER & CO:

255 DONLON REPORT, THE:

95 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2940 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1154 REIDOUT:

1247 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

327 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3702 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1328 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1595 STINCHFIELD:

283 NEWSNATION PRIME:

59 9p HANNITY:

3171 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1242 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1902 PRIME NEWS:

153 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

68 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2586 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1097 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1708 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

133 BANFIELD:

61 11p GUTFELD!:

2126 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

781 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

984 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

119 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

241 NEW DAY:

79 MORNING JOE:

108 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

2 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

283 NEW DAY:

119 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

157 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

334 CNN NEWSROOM:

190 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

99 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

309 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

320 AT THIS HOUR:

177 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

363 INSIDE POLITICS:

151 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 MTP DAILY:

48 — BLUE BLOODS:

49 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

272 CNN NEWSROOM:

199 KATY TUR REPORTS:

96 AMERICAN AGENDA:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

68 3p STORY, THE:

288 CNN NEWSROOM:

208 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

102 — BLUE BLOODS:

63 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

365 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

248 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

134 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

562 SITUATION ROOM:

286 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

36 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

478 SITUATION ROOM:

267 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

168 SPICER & CO:

43 DONLON REPORT, THE:

21 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

488 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

328 REIDOUT:

184 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

53 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

654 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

378 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

241 STINCHFIELD:

53 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 9p HANNITY:

531 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

392 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

239 PRIME NEWS:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

23 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

417 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

341 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

173 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

240 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

127 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 854,000

Fox: 2.04 million

MSNBC: 1.03 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 218,000

Fox News: 353,000

MSNBC: 123,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.22 million

Fox News: 3.15 million

MSNBC: 1.74 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 370,000

Fox News: 534,000

MSNBC: 218,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

