MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace led both CNN and MSNBC on Wednesday in the ratings, in terms of total viewers.

Wallace’s 1.28 million total viewers across her two hours of programing well-outpaced every other program on her network and far-outpaced CNN’s offerings, which did not break the million viewer mark in prime time.

Fox News, meanwhile, dominated with the highest-rated program across every hour in terms of total viewers. In the key 25-54 age demographic, Fox News won every hour, except for two.

CNN Newsroom at 2 and 3 p.m. won their times slots in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1223 NEW DAY:

374 MORNING JOE:

940 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

44 ELEMENTARY:

37 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1587 NEW DAY:

522 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

103 MORNING IN AMERICA:

25 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1665 NEW DAY:

628 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1808 CNN NEWSROOM:

732 MORNING JOE:

948 NATIONAL REPORT:

123 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1781 CNN NEWSROOM:

799 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

795 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

106 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1737 AT THIS HOUR:

826 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

671 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

176 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1613 INSIDE POLITICS:

886 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

803 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

129 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

200 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1754 CNN NEWSROOM:

935 MTP DAILY:

861 — BLUE BLOODS:

116 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1791 CNN NEWSROOM:

1065 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

113 3p STORY, THE:

1626 CNN NEWSROOM:

1020 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

914 — BLUE BLOODS:

194 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1651 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

950 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1277 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

243 BLUE BLOODS:

252 5p FIVE, THE:

3361 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

998 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

200 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

100 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2443 SITUATION ROOM:

786 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1039 SPICER & CO:

240 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

78 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2803 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

877 REIDOUT:

1043 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

326 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

72 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3180 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

977 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1030 STINCHFIELD:

275 NEWSNATION PRIME:

61 9p HANNITY:

2571 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

837 MSNBC PRIME:

1031 AMERICA BURNING:

168 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

55 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2136 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

695 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1088 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

195 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

2149 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

646 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

812 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

135 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

206 NEW DAY:

83 MORNING JOE:

115 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

4 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

295 NEW DAY:

148 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

306 NEW DAY:

161 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

190 MORNING JOE:

103 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

174 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

110 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

281 AT THIS HOUR:

199 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

99 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

249 INSIDE POLITICS:

213 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

96 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

259 MTP DAILY:

107 — BLUE BLOODS:

14 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

278 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

37 BLUE BLOODS:

17 3p STORY, THE:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

239 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

110 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

206 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

160 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

29 5p FIVE, THE:

419 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

247 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

326 SITUATION ROOM:

222 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

133 SPICER & CO:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

423 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

238 REIDOUT:

149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

525 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

241 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 STINCHFIELD:

40 NEWSNATION PRIME:

20 9p HANNITY:

398 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

221 MSNBC PRIME:

121 AMERICA BURNING:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

386 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

173 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

136 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

37 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

394 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

150 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 742,000

Fox News: 1.87 million

MSNBC: 884,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 186,000

Fox News: 307,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 836,000

Fox News: 2.63 million

MSNBC: 1.05 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 212,000

Fox News: 436,000

MSNBC: 136,000

