Cable News Ratings Wednesday, November 3: Tucker Carlson Draws Higher Ratings in Demo Alone Than Most CNN Shows’ TOTAL Viewers

Fox News host Tucker Carlson not only beat every CNN show in the ratings Wednesday night, but the viewers he got in the key demo alone were enough to beat most CNN shows’ total numbers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight scored 3.92 million viewers overall and 758,000 in the 25-54 viewer demographic.

CNN’s highest-rated show Wednesday was Anderson Cooper 360 with 790,000 total viewers. Every single other CNN program scored less total viewers than Carlson did in just the demo.

In prime time alone, CNN averaged 703,000 viewers overall, while Fox News averaged — in the demo alone — 627,000 viewers.

It was a big morning for Fox News too. Two shows also had their highest ratings of the year, in both total viewers and the demo: Fox & Friends and America’s Newsroom.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1375 NEW DAY:

289 MORNING JOE:

745 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

25 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1836 NEW DAY:

311 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

135 MORNING IN AMERICA:

19 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2261 NEW DAY:

415 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2503 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

729 NATIONAL REPORT:

264 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2504 CNN NEWSROOM:

589 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

605 — JAG:

86 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2273 AT THIS HOUR:

507 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

582 — JAG:

119 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2330 INSIDE POLITICS:

561 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

562 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

225 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

202 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2199 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 MTP DAILY:

564 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

203 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1994 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 KATY TUR REPORTS:

511 AMERICAN AGENDA:

247 BLUE BLOODS:

129 3p STORY, THE:

1957 CNN NEWSROOM:

566 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

584 — BLUE BLOODS:

158 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2088 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

617 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1035 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

297 BLUE BLOODS:

167 5p FIVE, THE:

3893 SITUATION ROOM:

567 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

366 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3329 SITUATION ROOM:

571 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

997 SPICER & CO:

392 DONLON REPORT, THE:

67 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2645 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

712 REIDOUT:

847 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

510 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3918 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

790 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1024 STINCHFIELD:

331 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 9p HANNITY:

3537 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

706 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1920 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

207 NEWSNATION PRIME:

29 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2831 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

613 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1217 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

194 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

2278 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

386 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

869 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

193 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

71 MORNING JOE:

83 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

344 NEW DAY:

71 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

337 NEW DAY:

87 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

401 CNN NEWSROOM:

136 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

71 NATIONAL REPORT:

37 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

461 CNN NEWSROOM:

161 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

68 — JAG:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

392 AT THIS HOUR:

134 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

81 — JAG:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

370 INSIDE POLITICS:

127 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

54 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

36 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

38 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

436 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 MTP DAILY:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

46 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

344 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 KATY TUR REPORTS:

53 AMERICAN AGENDA:

48 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

340 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

292 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

135 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

104 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

17 5p FIVE, THE:

523 SITUATION ROOM:

112 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

538 SITUATION ROOM:

138 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

95 SPICER & CO:

47 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

499 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

200 REIDOUT:

84 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

74 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

758 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

193 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

132 STINCHFIELD:

61 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

626 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

191 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

247 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

47 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

498 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

173 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

161 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

44 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

428 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

123 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

131 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

36 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 512,000

Fox 2.31 million

MSNBC: 794,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 124,000

Fox News: 409,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 703,000

Fox News: 3.43 million

MSNBC: 1.39 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 186,000

Fox News: 627,000

MSNBC: 180,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

