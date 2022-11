CNN This Morning, the network’s new breakfast show helmed by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, beat MSNBC flagship Morning Joe in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic Wednesday.

The morning after the 2022 midterm elections, an average of 268,000 demo viewers tuned into CNN This Morning, which struggled in the ratings its first week on air.

That was enough to edge out Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s morning show, which averaged 263,000 demo viewers across three hours.

Morning Joe did beat CNN This Morning in total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1882 CNN THIS MORNING:

711 MORNING JOE:

1476 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

35 EARLY MORNING:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2511 CNN THIS MORNING:

889 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

205 MORNING IN AMERICA:

34 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2950 CNN THIS MORNING:

1120 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2920 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1287 MORNING JOE:

1583 NATIONAL REPORT:

242 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2646 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1400 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1190 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

45 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2581 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1304 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1167 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2527 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1271 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1200 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

241 BLUE BLOODS:

87 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2323 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1316 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1245 — BLUE BLOODS:

126 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2286 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1325 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1287 AMERICAN AGENDA:

197 BLUE BLOODS:

150 3p STORY, THE:

2205 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

1248 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1413 — BLUE BLOODS:

195 4p SR/BIDEN PC:

2810 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1631 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

1900 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

203 BLUE BLOODS:

171 5p THE FIVE:

4340 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1445 DECISION 2022:

1816 SPICER & CO:

253 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

91 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3154 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1209 DECISION 2022:

1573 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

297 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

69 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3565 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1211 DECISION 2022:

1550 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

361 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4428 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1373 DECISION 2022:

2088 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

299 CUOMO:

163 9p HANNITY:

3797 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1245 DECISION 2022:

2106 PRIME NEWS:

188 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

119 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2926 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1038 DECISION 2022:

1647 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

257 BANFIELD:

46 11p GUTFELD!:

2520 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

731 DECISION 2022:

1197 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

161 CUOMO:

59

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

324 CNN THIS MORNING:

210 MORNING JOE:

263 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

10 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

489 CNN THIS MORNING:

279 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

23 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

549 CNN THIS MORNING:

316 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

489 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

337 MORNING JOE:

256 NATIONAL REPORT:

29 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

465 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

382 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

209 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

490 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

363 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

205 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

465 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

377 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

215 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

9 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

441 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

369 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

195 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

429 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

362 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

196 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

10 3p STORY, THE:

419 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

317 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

221 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 4p SR/BIDEN PC:

431 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

432 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

291 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

15 5p THE FIVE:

640 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

400 DECISION 2022:

262 SPICER & CO:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

517 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

331 DECISION 2022:

265 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

624 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

355 DECISION 2022:

264 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

826 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

414 DECISION 2022:

360 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 CUOMO:

20 9p HANNITY:

681 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

419 DECISION 2022:

368 PRIME NEWS:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

32 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

538 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

355 DECISION 2022:

258 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

593 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

243 DECISION 2022:

208 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 CUOMO:

10

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.09 million

Fox News: 2.61 million

MSNBC: 1.39 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 317,000

Fox News: 483,000

MSNBC: 233,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.21 million

Fox News: 3.71 million

MSNBC: 1.94 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 396,000

Fox News: 682,000

MSNBC: 329,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

