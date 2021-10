Cable News Ratings Wednesday, October 13: CNN Lifted by Shatner Launch, But Falls Short of Breaking 1 Million Viewers

William Shatner being launched into space gave CNN a bit of a ratings boost Wednesday, but the network still could not crack 1 million viewers.

At 9 am Wednesday, CNN averaged 556,000 viewers, but at 10 am and 11 am, that number jumped to (respectively) 963,000 and 986,000. Those were the highest ratings the cable news networks got the entire day, once again falling short of getting 1 million viewers for any show.

MSNBC was third at 10 and 11 (775,000 and 792,000 viewers respectively), while Fox News continued to dominate in first place with 2 million viewers and 1.95 million.

Fox News also dominated in the 25-54 viewer demographic (336,000; 288,000), but CNN overtook MSNBC in the demo with 175,000/179,000 viewers to 88,000/92,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

889 NEW DAY:

318 MORNING JOE:

749 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

22 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1207 NEW DAY:

414 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1504 NEW DAY:

479 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1661 CNN NEWSROOM:

556 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

721 NATIONAL REPORT:

165 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1995 CNN NEWSROOM:

963 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

775 — JAG:

49 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1950 AT THIS HOUR:

986 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

792 — JAG:

93 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1710 INSIDE POLITICS:

599 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

592 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

169 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1658 CNN NEWSROOM:

567 MTP DAILY:

618 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

228 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1505 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 KATY TUR REPORTS:

565 AMERICAN AGENDA:

136 BLUE BLOODS:

151 3p STORY, THE:

1477 CNN NEWSROOM:

591 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

701 — BLUE BLOODS:

182 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1456 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

622 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1277 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

218 BLUE BLOODS:

216 5p FIVE, THE:

3030 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

675 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

260 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

96 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2274 SITUATION ROOM:

646 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1118 SPICER & CO:

301 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2205 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

693 REIDOUT:

1189 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

367 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3346 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

795 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1442 STINCHFIELD:

276 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

70 9p HANNITY:

3000 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

794 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2345 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

169 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2295 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

624 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1672 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

137 BANFIELD:

64 11p GUTFELD!:

1974 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

405 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1115 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

114 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

167 NEW DAY:

65 MORNING JOE:

78 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

186 NEW DAY:

91 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

111 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

81 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

336 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

88 — JAG:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

288 AT THIS HOUR:

179 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

92 — JAG:

7 12p OUTNUMBERED:

204 INSIDE POLITICS:

138 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

58 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 MTP DAILY:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

33 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 KATY TUR REPORTS:

68 AMERICAN AGENDA:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

14 3p STORY, THE:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

75 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

255 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

149 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

122 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

17 BLUE BLOODS:

16 5p FIVE, THE:

420 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

167 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

22 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

379 SITUATION ROOM:

165 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

159 SPICER & CO:

27 DONLON REPORT, THE:

12 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

374 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

172 REIDOUT:

143 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

35 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

590 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

210 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

184 STINCHFIELD:

56 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

469 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

178 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

293 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

389 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

172 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

197 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

106 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

155 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 578,000

Fox News: 1.79 million

MSNBC: 956,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 136,000

Fox News: 289,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 738,000

Fox News: 2.88 million

MSNBC: 1.82 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 186,000

Fox News: 483,000

MSNBC: 225,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

