Cable News Ratings Wednesday, October 20: Bret Baier Beats Fox News Primetime

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, host of news-heavy 6 p.m. show Special Report, beat the opinion program that follows him at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Fox News Primetime, the network’s new opinion show at 7, has been hosted by a rotating cast of Fox personalities. This week, Will Cain has been at the helm, and has certainly drummed up controversy with a routine one could refer to as “Tucker Carlson Lite”: raising questions about the coronavirus vaccines that have knowable answers.

That has not translated into ratings, however. On Wednesday night, Cain’s edition of Fox News Primetime drew 2.17 million total viewers and 360,000 in the demo.

Special Report, meanwhile, pulled in 2.3 million viewers and 395,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

984 NEW DAY:

316 MORNING JOE:

812 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

27 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1263 NEW DAY:

453 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

113 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1606 NEW DAY:

515 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1714 CNN NEWSROOM:

573 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

765 NATIONAL REPORT:

195 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1562 CNN NEWSROOM:

650 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

615 — JAG:

77 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1542 AT THIS HOUR:

623 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

575 — JAG:

105 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1681 INSIDE POLITICS:

620 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

646 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

185 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

111 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1821 CNN NEWSROOM:

713 MTP DAILY:

680 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

150 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1734 CNN NEWSROOM:

817 KATY TUR REPORTS:

746 AMERICAN AGENDA:

175 BLUE BLOODS:

134 3p STORY, THE:

1824 CNN NEWSROOM:

799 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

772 — BLUE BLOODS:

163 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1965 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

884 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1301 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

204 BLUE BLOODS:

223 5p FIVE, THE:

3280 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

749 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

241 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

134 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2301 SITUATION ROOM:

698 — SPICER & CO:

296 DONLON REPORT, THE:

37 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2166 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

741 REIDOUT:

1143 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

341 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

25 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3243 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

917 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1238 STINCHFIELD:

248 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

42 9p HANNITY:

3136 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

971 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2241 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

168 NEWSNATION PRIME:

65 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2370 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

636 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1423 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

158 BANFIELD:

56 11p GUTFELD!:

1976 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

352 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1044 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

153 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

147 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

89 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

220 NEW DAY:

94 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

272 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

20 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

296 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

52 — JAG:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

263 AT THIS HOUR:

153 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

58 — JAG:

18 12p OUTNUMBERED:

264 INSIDE POLITICS:

118 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

59 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

137 MTP DAILY:

79 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

300 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 KATY TUR REPORTS:

92 AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

4 3p STORY, THE:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

174 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

85 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

314 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

162 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

123 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

18 5p FIVE, THE:

498 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

395 SITUATION ROOM:

134 — SPICER & CO:

24 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

360 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

166 REIDOUT:

119 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

535 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

192 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

135 STINCHFIELD:

42 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 9p HANNITY:

475 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

183 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

252 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

22 NEWSNATION PRIME:

18 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

396 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

170 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 BANFIELD:

18 11p GUTFELD!:

366 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

79 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

132 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

43 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 616,000

Fox News: 1.82 million

MSNBC: 942,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 127,000

Fox News: 309,000

MSNBC: 105,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 841,000

Fox News: 2.91 million

MSNBC: 1.63 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 182,000

Fox News: 469,000

MSNBC: 175,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

