Fox News dominated in the demo — and, to be frank, total viewers as well — on Wednesday, taking the top 10 spots in the cable news rankings.

Tucker Carlson came first in cable news, in both total viewers (3.3 million) and the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demo (551,000). The Five placed second, followed by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Outnumbered, America Reports, Gutfeld!, Fox News Primetime, Special Report and The Faulkner Focus.

Rachel Maddow had the highest demo ratings for any non-Fox show, placing 11th with 316,000 in the demo and 2.43 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

925 NEW DAY:

357 MORNING JOE:

746 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

17 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1153 NEW DAY:

453 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

104 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1569 NEW DAY:

494 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1820 CNN NEWSROOM:

534 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

697 NATIONAL REPORT:

130 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1795 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

649 — JAG:

75 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1852 AT THIS HOUR:

628 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

601 — JAG:

136 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2103 INSIDE POLITICS:

817 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

761 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

124 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

165 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1915 CNN NEWSROOM:

740 MTP DAILY:

754 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

179 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1681 CNN NEWSROOM:

738 KATY TUR REPORTS:

761 AMERICAN AGENDA:

159 BLUE BLOODS:

183 3p STORY, THE:

1542 CNN NEWSROOM:

654 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

752 — BLUE BLOODS:

204 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1557 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

647 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1264 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

198 BLUE BLOODS:

260 5p FIVE, THE:

3177 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

683 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

244 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

113 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2387 SITUATION ROOM:

638 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1142 SPICER & CO:

261 DONLON REPORT, THE:

61 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2142 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

897 REIDOUT:

1289 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

357 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3304 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

957 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1364 STINCHFIELD:

194 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

41 9p HANNITY:

2997 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

925 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2430 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2478 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

710 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1471 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

158 BANFIELD:

64 11p GUTFELD!:

1967 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

492 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1093 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

131 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

49

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

157 NEW DAY:

75 MORNING JOE:

96 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

5 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

198 NEW DAY:

95 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

213 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

70 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

307 CNN NEWSROOM:

165 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

59 — JAG:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

323 AT THIS HOUR:

130 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

67 — JAG:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

390 INSIDE POLITICS:

162 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

102 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

372 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 MTP DAILY:

108 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 KATY TUR REPORTS:

117 AMERICAN AGENDA:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

13 3p STORY, THE:

279 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

254 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

139 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

109 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

21 5p FIVE, THE:

476 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

125 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

340 SITUATION ROOM:

145 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

357 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

173 REIDOUT:

179 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

551 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

178 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

181 STINCHFIELD:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

490 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

171 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

316 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

410 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

151 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

182 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 BANFIELD:

12 11p GUTFELD!:

368 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

107 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 616,000

Fox News: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 958,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 132,000

Fox News: 310,000

MSNBC: 116,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 864,000

Fox News: 2.92 million

MSNBC: 1.75 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 167,000

Fox News: 484,000

MSNBC: 226,000

