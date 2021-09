Former President Donald Trump’s interview with Greg Gutfeld was not a ratings draw for Fox News.

Trump sat down with Gutfeld for an interview that aired in the 11 p.m. hour Wednesday night. The pair had a friendly interview, with Gutfeld noting that he was once critical of Trump (since Trump was elected president, Gutfeld has served as one of his most loyal boosters at Fox News).

While Gutfeld! — and every Fox News program for that matter — demolished the CNN and MSNBC competition on Wednesday night, the 11 p.m. show lost to a fleet of Fox’s other shows.

Sean Hannity had the highest rated show in cable news, drawing 3.07 million total viewers and 468,000 in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demo. Tucker Carlson placed second, with 2.97 million viewers overall and 471,000 in the demo.

Gutfeld’s interview with Trump placed 6th in all of cable news — behind Hannity, Carlson, Laura Ingraham, The Five and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow — drawing 2.11 million total viewers and 392,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

913 NEW DAY:

323 MORNING JOE:

783 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

20 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1191 NEW DAY:

414 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1572 NEW DAY:

550 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1580 CNN NEWSROOM:

599 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

709 NATIONAL REPORT:

176 JAG:

82 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1509 CNN NEWSROOM:

583 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

654 — JAG:

105 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1628 AT THIS HOUR:

666 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

684 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

140 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1714 INSIDE POLITICS:

717 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

676 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

183 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

219 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

664 MTP DAILY:

714 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

280 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1477 CNN NEWSROOM:

626 KATY TUR REPORTS:

705 AMERICAN AGENDA:

137 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

322 3p STORY, THE:

1446 CNN NEWSROOM:

667 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

581 — BLUE BLOODS:

221 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1233 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

716 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1108 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

202 BLUE BLOODS:

231 5p FIVE, THE:

2962 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

662 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

237 BLUE BLOODS:

274 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2105 SITUATION ROOM:

519 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1086 SPICER & CO:

308 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

108 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1860 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

687 REIDOUT:

1010 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

393 DONLON REPORT, THE:

54 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2971 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

979 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1284 STINCHFIELD:

234 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 9p HANNITY:

3073 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

941 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2285 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

177 NEWSNATION PRIME:

24 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2548 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

881 MEMORY BOX: ECHOES OF 911:

1358 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

190 BANFIELD:

28 11p GUTFELD!:

2119 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

645 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

124 DONLON REPORT, THE:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

164 NEW DAY:

52 MORNING JOE:

89 WISE GUYS WITH JOHN TABAC:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

217 NEW DAY:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

287 NEW DAY:

112 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

298 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

91 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 JAG:

1 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

84 — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

341 AT THIS HOUR:

150 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

93 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED:

310 INSIDE POLITICS:

158 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

25 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

308 CNN NEWSROOM:

174 MTP DAILY:

108 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

43 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 KATY TUR REPORTS:

98 AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

39 3p STORY, THE:

190 CNN NEWSROOM:

141 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

65 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

166 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

159 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

99 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p FIVE, THE:

431 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

133 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

376 SITUATION ROOM:

120 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

123 SPICER & CO:

44 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

301 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

161 REIDOUT:

130 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

39 DONLON REPORT, THE:

0 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

471 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

249 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

169 STINCHFIELD:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0 9p HANNITY:

468 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

225 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

274 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

36 NEWSNATION PRIME:

0 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

415 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

214 MEMORY BOX: ECHOES OF 911:

226 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

45 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

392 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

172 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.69 million

MSNBC: 890,000

CNN: 619,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 292,000

CNN: 142,000

MSNBC: 117,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.86 million

MSNBC: 1.59 million

CNN: 934,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 452,000

CNN: 229,000

MSNBC: 224,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

