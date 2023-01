CNN’s Booze-Free New Year’s Eve Special Still Trounced Fox News Competition in Ratings

CNN led the cable news networks’ coverage of New Year’s Eve this past weekend, beating Fox News and MSNBC – which did not offer any original programming for the event.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, which limited on-air consumption of alcohol, averaged 2.082 million total viewers, topping Fox News’s All American New Year’s Eve.

Fox’s 3-hour live programming brought in 1.184 million total viewers and reached a peak of 223,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic in the hour before midnight. Notably, a college football game aired on New Year’s Eve and conflicted with the ball dropping at midnight.

CNN’s live show, four-and-a-half hours hosted by a sober Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, raked in a large audience in the demo, averaging 806,000.

In 2021, Cooper and Cohen closed out the year with some alcohol-fueled on-air ranting, drawing an audience of 2.1 million total viewers.

While Fox News still won the day Saturday in terms of total viewers with 953,000, CNN scored a decisive win in the demo with 282,000 viewers.

Across prime time, CNN averaged 806,000 prime time demo viewers, while Fox News averaged 110,000. MSNBC bottomed out with only 37,000 demo viewers and 200,000 total viewers in prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Saturday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

727 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

377 MEHDI HASAN – THE CHOICE:

254 1969: A SUMMER LIKE NO OT:

23 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

985 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

401 2022: HEADLINES:

266 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

73 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

1251 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

470 VELSHI SPECIAL:

499 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

1444 CNN NEWSROOM:

586 — SATURDAY REPORT:

162 BLUE BLOODS:

73 10a CAVUTO LIVE:

1350 CNN NEWSROOM:

711 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

647 — BLUE BLOODS:

165 11a CAVUTO LIVE:

1225 CNN NEWSROOM:

797 — AMERICA RIGHT NOW:

96 BLUE BLOODS:

185 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1034 CNN NEWSROOM:

749 ALEX WITT REPORTS SPECIAL:

653 — BLUE BLOODS:

215 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

958 CNN NEWSROOM:

665 — SATURDAY AGENDA:

68 BLUE BLOODS:

212 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

849 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

566 — BLUE BLOODS:

270 3p JOURNAL EDITORIAL REPORT:

825 CNN NEWSROOM:

647 MORNING JOE-SPC:

514 [3:15 PM-3:59 PM] GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

74 BLUE BLOODS:

315 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

797 CNN NEWSROOM:

671 SYMONE SPECIAL:

481 AMERICAN MEDICINE TODAY:

44 BLUE BLOODS:

309 5p BIG SATURDAY SHOW, THE:

955 CNN NEWSROOM:

781 POLITICS NATION SPECIAL:

518 COUNT; THE:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

312 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

982 CNN NEWSROOM:

683 CIVIL WAR:

303 RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

298 7p FIVE, THE SPCL:

1172 ALL THE BEST/WORST 2022:

678 — MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

163 8p WHO CAN FORGET 2022:

1117 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE W/ AC:

2082 STONE GHOSTS IN THE SOUTH:

213 [8:15 PM-8:59 PM] ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

87 NEWSNATION PRIME:

106 9p COUNTDOWN/NEW YEAR:

958 — RICHARD ENGEL ON ASSIGNMT:

199 BENNY REPORT; THE:

80 NEWSNATION PRIME:

74 10p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

1209 — LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION:

195 NEWSMAX NEW YEAR?S EVE WI:

87 NEWSNATION PRIME:

55 11p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

1385 — — — NEWSNATION PRIME:

53

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

89 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

61 MEHDI HASAN – THE CHOICE:

25 1969: A SUMMER LIKE NO OT:

4 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

133 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

71 2022: HEADLINES:

26 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

5 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

149 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

67 VELSHI SPECIAL:

45 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY:

177 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 — SATURDAY REPORT:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

4 10a CAVUTO LIVE:

129 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

57 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 11a CAVUTO LIVE:

139 CNN NEWSROOM:

204 — AMERICA RIGHT NOW:

3 BLUE BLOODS:

15 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

115 CNN NEWSROOM:

182 ALEX WITT REPORTS SPECIAL:

58 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

116 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 — SATURDAY AGENDA:

0 BLUE BLOODS:

25 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

92 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

56 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 3p JOURNAL EDITORIAL REPORT:

68 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 MORNING JOE-SPC:

38 [3:15 PM-3:59 PM] GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

3 BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

92 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 SYMONE SPECIAL:

43 AMERICAN MEDICINE TODAY:

2 BLUE BLOODS:

29 5p BIG SATURDAY SHOW, THE:

88 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 POLITICS NATION SPECIAL:

52 COUNT; THE:

0 BLUE BLOODS:

13 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

91 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 CIVIL WAR:

41 RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:

1 BLUE BLOODS:

14 7p FIVE, THE SPCL:

110 ALL THE BEST/WORST 2022:

158 — MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

1 NEWSNATION PRIME:

16 8p WHO CAN FORGET 2022:

93 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE W/ AC:

806 STONE GHOSTS IN THE SOUTH:

33 [8:15 PM-8:59 PM] ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

7 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p COUNTDOWN/NEW YEAR:

87 — RICHARD ENGEL ON ASSIGNMT:

33 BENNY REPORT; THE:

5 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

150 — LOVE AND THE CONSTITUTION:

40 NEWSMAX NEW YEAR?S EVE WI:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 11p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

223 — — — NEWSNATION PRIME:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 916,000

Fox News: 953,000

MSNBC: 377,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 282,000

Fox News: 120,000

MSNBC: 44,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 2.08 million

Fox News: 1.09 million

MSNBC: 200,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 806,000

Fox News: 110,000

MSNBC: 37,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

