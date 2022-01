CNN’s rowdy New Year’s Eve special in Times Square, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, was the most-watched event on cable news as America rang in 2022.

The show, as usual, generated plenty of highlights (and continues to deliver). At 12:30 a.m., Cooper and Cohen handed over to Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, who continued the festivities from New Orleans.

CNN’s special, which started at 8 p.m., drew 2.12 million total viewers and 746,000 in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo.

That demo number is nearly triple of what Fox News saw, and 16 times (!) what MSNBC drew.

Fox News programming from 8 p.m. to midnight averaged 1.76 million total viewers and 260,000 in the demo. The network broadcasted live from Nashville, featuring coverage from Greg Gutfeld, Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

Fox News began airing live New Year’s Eve coverage at 10 p.m. From 10 p.m. to midnight the network averaged 1.93 million viewers, coming a little closer to CNN’s audience (though its demo numbers remained far behind). Fox News still won the day and prime time in total viewers. For the 1 a.m. hour, Fox News pulled ahead of CNN in total viewers, though CNN held onto the demo.

MSNBC, which is not much of a destination for NYE viewing, drew just 476,000 total viewers and 45,000 in the demo.

Still, CNN’s numbers are down considerably from last year, when homebound viewers flocked to the network in droves. Its New Year’s Eve broadcast was the most-watched in history, with 3.36 million viewers.

(Cable news ratings continue to be delayed by Nielsen, thanks to the holiday. They will be back to normal schedule next week).

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

859 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

317 MORNING JOE-SPC:

397 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

23 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

36 7a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

1201 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

397 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

66 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

1503 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

469 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1625 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

546 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

535 NATIONAL REPORT:

149 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1605 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

673 — — JAG:

98 11a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1556 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

699 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

475 — JAG:

125 12p OUTNUMBERED SPECIAL:

1732 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

701 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

565 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

143 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

186 1p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1439 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

645 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

250 2p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1281 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

715 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

610 AMERICAN AGENDA:

72 BLUE BLOODS:

244 3p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

1214 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

757 — — BLUE BLOODS:

280 4p YOUR WORLD W/CAVUTO SPCL:

1005 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

763 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

643 MIKE HUCKABEE?S CHRISTMAS:

53 BLUE BLOODS:

318 5p FIVE, THE SPCL:

2228 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

722 POLITICS NATION:

485 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

79 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

133 6p SPCL RPT W/BRET BAIER SPC:

1561 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

561 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

531 SPICER & CO:

123 DONLON REPORT, THE:

24 7p FOX NATION: PATRIOT AWDS:

1216 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

539 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

519 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

151 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24 8p WHO CAN FORGET? 2021:

1351 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE W/ AC:

2124 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

449 STINCHFIELD:

119 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 9p GUTFELD! NEW YEAR?S SPCL:

1849 — RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

617 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

94 NEWSNATION PRIME:

28 10p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

1820 — LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

524 NEW YEAR?S WITH NEWSMAX:

112 BANFIELD:

20 11p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

2044 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

314 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

142 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

30 MORNING JOE-SPC:

44 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

1 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

190 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

62 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS SPECIAL:

238 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

65 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

263 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

89 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

55 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

258 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

110 — — JAG:

11 11a FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

202 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

122 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

53 — JAG:

12 12p OUTNUMBERED SPECIAL:

207 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

152 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

202 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

173 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

52 2p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

201 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

180 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

55 AMERICAN AGENDA:

5 BLUE BLOODS:

40 3p FOX NEWS LIVE SPECIAL:

165 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

192 — — BLUE BLOODS:

53 4p YOUR WORLD W/CAVUTO SPCL:

131 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

147 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

61 MIKE HUCKABEE?S CHRISTMAS:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

61 5p FIVE, THE SPCL:

269 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

116 POLITICS NATION:

45 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

8 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 6p SPCL RPT W/BRET BAIER SPC:

215 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

104 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

46 SPICER & CO:

7 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 7p FOX NATION: PATRIOT AWDS:

206 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

136 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

68 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p WHO CAN FORGET? 2021:

172 NEW YEARS EVE LIVE W/ AC:

746 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

45 STINCHFIELD:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

0 9p GUTFELD! NEW YEAR?S SPCL:

242 — RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

48 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

260 — LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

53 NEW YEAR?S WITH NEWSMAX:

22 BANFIELD:

1 11p ALL AMERICAN NEW YEARS:

364 — MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

35 — ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 983,000

Fox: 1.45 million

MSNBC: 475,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 287,000

Fox News: 228,000

MSNBC: 48,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.53 million

Fox News: 1.67 million

MSNBC: 530,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 746,000

Fox News: 225,000

MSNBC: 49,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Correction: A previous version of this story wrongly claimed that CNN won prime time. While the network won from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for its New Year’s special, Fox News still won prime time in total viewers (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

