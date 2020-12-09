ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, Jon Karl, pointed to Donald Trump’s successive series of defeats in the 2020 election and dozens of subsequent election lawsuits as well as looming rejections from Congress on Covid relief and the defense bill to highlight how “impotent” the president has become in Washington politics.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Brian Williams on Wednesday night, Karl discussed how Trump is ending his presidency with a number of embarrassing defeats on nearly every front.

“Is there any preview you can give us of what you’ve learned, what your gut may be about what his post-presidency may look like?” Williams asked.

“He’s already preparing, he’s already set up his own PAC, he’s likely to declare he’s going to run for president, perhaps, as he’s heading out the door,” Karl noted. “If you look at what he’s done, he’s been so jealously guarding that notion that he is not a guy who loses, that he’s the ultimate winner. That’s the brand. But he’s going down in a pretty spectacular fashion as a loser. And it’s not just the election results, that’s obviously the big thing.”

“Look at his behavior vis-a-vis the National Defense Authorization Act, the big defense bill he’s threatened to veto,” Karl continued. “This is something with wide support among the Republican rank and file, leadership, and Democrats as well. He may lose that fight. That bill is likely to pass over his veto threat. And may well be overridden. What does that say about the invincible Donald Trump if he can’t win in court, can’t win with the voters, can’t get state legislatures to overturn election results, and he can’t overcome a veto threat. He starts to look like not just a loser, but somebody who is impotent.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

