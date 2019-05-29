Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) elaborated on the moment she sat next to Sen. John McCain at President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech and, after being asked by Kimmel, said that the Arizona senator did not compare the president’s rhetoric to that of Adolf Hitler.

“Well, Trump’s got to be flattered about that,” Kimmel joked in response. “What about Stalin? Genghis Khan?”

“No. I think the point of the story was that John McCain was a student of history,” Klobuchar added. “And so he knew what was coming. He knew these cries for isolationism, what that meant if we don’t stand with our allies, what that meant for America’s standing in the world. And that’s what he was doing. He said things similar to this publicly as well.”

Klobuchar set off a media firestorm this past weekend at a campaign rally when she recalled how McCain had compared parts of Trump’s 2017 inaugural speech to the rhetoric of famous dictators throughout history.

The Minnesota senator went on to sharply criticize Trump for failing to live up to his many gilded campaign promises and expressed her frustration at her Republican colleagues in Congress for failing to stand up to him.

“I think they’re scared of getting a primary against someone who is more right-wing, more extreme, and it’s just another reason why I want to become the president,” she explained. “I think we need someone that’s going to be able to work with them, to stand up to this, to find common ground where we can, to get things done. Responding to climate change. [Trump]’s moved us backwards. Bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. Washington has done nothing. And he made so many promises so the people of this country when he ran for election, and he hasn’t come through.”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com