Bret Stephens: People Like Synagogue Shooter See Trump’s Rhetoric as Kind of a ‘Permission’

Bret Stephens is not just a conservative columnist for The New York Times, he is also an MSNBC contributor and frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

That criticism was on full display Sunday when he criticized Trump’s rhetoric as ostensible “permission” for the sorts of assailants that commit a hate crime like the one we saw this weekend at a San Diego-area synagogue.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Kasie DC (lightning bolt effect), Stephens said that the “whole tenor…the whole spirit of [Trump’s] politics give these people what they see as a kind of permission,” ostensibly to commit such heinous crimes.

He continued that this reminds him of “in the 1990’s there was a terrible case of violent police abuse of a Haitian man,” adding that one of the things that the cops allegedly said during that brutal beating was “it’s Giuliani time.”

“White nationalists look at a president that praises not white nationalism but nationalism and they find ideological comfort in that kind of rhetoric, they find ideological comfort in a president that calls Robert E. Lee a ‘great general,'” before correctly reminding viewers that General Lee was, in fact, a “traitor” to his country.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com