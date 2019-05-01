Coincidence? Trump Stops Massive ‘Re-TweetStorm’ Just After Morning Joe Tells Him They’re Ignoring Him

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough interrupted Morning Joe during a Wednesday morning segment to address President Donald Trump, who just happens to be an avid viewer of cable news morning programs, including Morning Joe.

The reason for Team Morning Joe to stop their show and speak to the President directly? Well, for since the top of the hour, the Commander in Chief appeared to feel the best use of his time in the 6 AM hour was to retweet almost 60 tweets (!) from what appear to be regular users who were expressing anger that the Firefighters Union had endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump.

Presidential twitter behavior often gets the attention of morning show hosts, but not this time. Well not exactly. Mika interrupted the show and she and her husband directly addressed President to say: “Hey, Donald. You can tweet nudes. We don’t care. We’re not looking. Not interested.”

After Scarborough said “sorry” Mika continued with “We’re going to stay focused,” and then later “Can’t be friends with a guy who wants to be an autocrat.”

Scarborough added “Stop that. Doesn’t work,” before adding a number of fast food jokes at the President’s expense.

Then something stunning happened. Trump STOPPED retweeting his minions’ expressions of support. Literally, within seconds of this brief segment being broadcast (sharply at 6:21 AM), Trump tweet notifications (which had been going off ceaselessly) magically ended for at least a lovely 15 minutes until Trump tweeted again, alas.

Was this a causal or correlational relationship? Who knows, but it will certainly be studied for years by future historians.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com