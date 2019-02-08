Colbert Roasts Sarah Sanders for Having Same Reaction to Every News Story

On Friday night, Stephen Colbert started off his show with a sketch roasting White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for having the same reaction to every single news story.

“Breaking news,” the faux-anchor says in the sketch before reporting Roger Stone‘s indictment.

He then cuts to a clip of Sanders’ reaction.

“This has nothing to do with the president,” Sanders is heard saying.

“Really, that’s surprising, they were associates for many years,” the anchor says.

The sketch then cuts to another broadcast where he breaks the news of Trump’s inaugural committee being subpoenaed for potential corruption before once again showing Sanders’ reaction.

“It doesn’t involve the president,” Sanders says. “It has nothing to do with the White House.”

The anchor then notes Trump’s name is “right in there!”

Finally, the sketch cuts to a future broadcast from April 2019, where he announces the breaking news that the White House has been subpoenaed for collusion.

“I’m talking about the actual building,” he stresses.

Sanders’ future response?

She says, “This has nothing to do with the White House.”

“My God, C’mon!” the frustrated anchor yells in response. “White House is in the sentence! It’s in the sentence! Son of a–”

Watch above, via CBS

