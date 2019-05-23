Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Prayers’: The Party of Infanticide Isn’t Praying for Anyone

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday and dismissed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s public comments that she was “praying” both for “our country” and President Donald Trump. Don Jr. ridiculed the very notion that his father needed prayers before falsely labeling the Democratic party as “the party of infanticide.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt introduced a clip of Speaker Pelosi calling out what she deemed as President Trump cover-up, obstruction of justice which she claimed “could be impeachable offenses” and added to her guest that she is “praying for your dad.”

After the clip played, Trump Jr. laughed it off, saying ” I don’t think the party of infanticide is praying for anyone,” adding “that is not what they do. We get that. The constant attack on American values, on democracy.”

As has been written repeatedly on this site, no one in the Democratic party is for infanticide. The comments made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about how to treat the delivery of a nonviable newborn (and the heart-wrenching decision for parents on whether or not to put on life support) has been falsely interpreted by many Fox News guests and even President Trump as “baby-killing” or infanticide when that is patently false.

Shockingly, the Fox & Friends hosts did not correct the president’s son despite his blatant falsehood.

Watch above via Fox News.

