Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt Lauds AG Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report: ‘Transparency at its Finest!’

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt praised the work of Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning, just hours before his scheduled press conference and later release of a redacted version of the highly anticipated Mueller Report.

Coming out of the commercial break, producers of the show aired various clips of AG Barr’s recent congressional testimony in which he outlined the methods by which he would release the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to influence the 2016 general election.

Earhardt reacted to Barr’s commentary, saying “transparency at it’s finest,” before introducing Fox News chief legal analyst Andrew Napolitano.

This lauding of the Attorney General’s handling of the Mueller Report stands in stark difference from the reactions from fellow morning shows on the cable news dial. For example, Morning Joe assessed the same situation by ostensibly saying that Barr has forever sullied his reputation by his handling.

Fox & Friends is about a pro-Trump cable news program one might find, but what Earhardt might be overlooking here is that Barr initially summarized the reportedly 400-page Mueller Report in a four-page letter that critics claimed, went too far in protecting President Donald Trump. Reports have also surfaced that Barr’s team has been working with White House lawyer in advance of the release of the Mueller Report, ostensibly to coordinate their eventual rebuttal.

So it’s not unreasonable to suggest that there has been a lack of transparency in how Barr has handled this.

Watch above via Fox New.

