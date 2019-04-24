George Conway Lauds Hillary Clinton Op-Ed Calling For Trump to Be Held Accountable Post-Mueller: ‘I’m With Her’

Kellyanne Conway’s husband and perennial Donald Trump foe George Conway declared on Wednesday on Twitter that “he’s with her.”

Conway’s Twitter remarks came shortly after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post.

In it, Clinton said this calling for Trump to be held accountable: “Nobody but Americans should be able to decide America’s future. And unless he’s held accountable, the president may show even more disregard for the laws of the land and the obligations of his office.”

Clinton also made note of the fact that considering her adversarial relationship with Trump, she may not be the right messenger.

“Obviously, this is personal for me, and some may say that I’m not the right messenger,” Clinton wrote. “But my perspective is not just that of a former candidate and target of the Russian plot. I am also a former senator and secretary of state who served during much of Vladi­mir Putin’s ascent, sat across the table from him and knows firsthand that he seeks to weaken our country.”

In response, Conway — borrowing Clinton’s campaign slogan — tweeted out, “Perhaps so. Probably so. But if she’s with the Constitution, I’m with her.”

“Obviously, this is personal for me, and some may say that I’m not the right messenger.” Perhaps so. Probably so. But if she’s with the Constitution, I’m with her. https://t.co/aAV02H7c0o — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 24, 2019

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com