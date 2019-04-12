comScore

George Conway Scorches Trump Administration: ‘We Have a Clown Show Not a Government’

By Tamar AuberApr 12th, 2019, 10:36 pm

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway issued a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration Friday night.

Earlier, Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey noted the White House’s about-face on immigrants and sanctuary cities.

“White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, who said Thursday that plan of moving immigrants to sanctuary cities had been rejected and shouldn’t be taken seriously, now issues new statement saying Democrats should work with Trump to move immigrants to sanctuary cities,” Dawsey wrote.

In response, Conway wrote, “we have a clown show not a government.”

Conway, though, was not done yet.

He then suggested Trump didn’t have a clue and accused the Trump campaign of “lying for dollars.”

Finally, replying to a second Dawsey tweet that read, “Stephen Miller and Sarah Sanders among others downplayed White House idea to move immigrants to sanctuary cities Thursday as rejected and not feasible and did damage control,” Conway tweeted out this:

