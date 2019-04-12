George Conway Scorches Trump Administration: ‘We Have a Clown Show Not a Government’

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway issued a scathing rebuke of the Trump administration Friday night.

Earlier, Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey noted the White House’s about-face on immigrants and sanctuary cities.

“White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, who said Thursday that plan of moving immigrants to sanctuary cities had been rejected and shouldn’t be taken seriously, now issues new statement saying Democrats should work with Trump to move immigrants to sanctuary cities,” Dawsey wrote.

In response, Conway wrote, “we have a clown show not a government.”

we have a clown show not a government https://t.co/XzdCKTHn2J — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 12, 2019

Conway, though, was not done yet.

He then suggested Trump didn’t have a clue and accused the Trump campaign of “lying for dollars.”

For Trump to comply with his obligations under that constitutional provision would require him to have a clue about what he is supposed to taking care of. https://t.co/o15RIUdvQo — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 12, 2019

lying for dollars https://t.co/UIY0bgyTiv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 12, 2019

Finally, replying to a second Dawsey tweet that read, “Stephen Miller and Sarah Sanders among others downplayed White House idea to move immigrants to sanctuary cities Thursday as rejected and not feasible and did damage control,” Conway tweeted out this:

no chaos here https://t.co/xIuEKsxyQu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 13, 2019

[Image via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com