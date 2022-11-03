‘Get Ready! That’s All I’m Telling You’: Trump Gives Iowa Crowd His Strongest 2024 Tease Yet

Former President Donald Trump addressed a rally in Sioux City, Iowa on Thursday and gave perhaps his strongest signal yet that he will run for president in 2024.

Trump told the crowd he “did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”

He then teased his plans for the 2024 presidential election.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, ok? Very, very, very probably,” he said.

The crowd cheered uproariously

“Very, very, very probably” Trump reiterated.

The crowd broke out into a chant of, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

“Get ready! That’s all I’m telling you,” he continued. “Get ready.”

As the de facto leader of the Republican Party, the 2024 GOP nomination is likely all but Trump’s if he wants it. There had been rumors that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a rising star in the party – might challenge the former president for the nomination should he run again. That rumor has been tempered by recent reports indicating the governor will stay on the sidelines in the event Trump decides to run again.

DeSantis is just 44 years old, so he will have plenty of upcoming election years to choose from.

As for the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, President Joe Biden has hedged on whether he will seek reelection. In early October, he said, “I’m going to do it again.” However, a few weeks later he stated, “I have not made a formal decision.”

Biden added that it’s his “intention” to run again.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com