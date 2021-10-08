Giuliani Worked on Baseless Election Fraud Lawsuits For Free: Trump ‘Ordered Me to Do It’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani worked on Donald Trump‘s legal team pushing baseless election fraud lawsuits free of charge. According to newly released court documents, he says he did so because the former president “ordered me to do it.”

Insider reported that in a deposition, Giuliani told Charles Cain, a lawyer for Dominion Voting Systems, that the only payment he had received from the Trump campaign was reimbursement for expenses related to filing lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud.

Dominion brought defamation suits against Giuliani and Sidney Powell, both of whom worked to unsuccessfully overturn the 2020 election through the courts. The suits received strong condemnation and ultimately resulted in Giuliani’s New York law license being suspended.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court order suspending his license read.

According to the New York Times, an associate of Giuliani’s emailed Trump campaign officials seeking $20,000 per day that he worked on the election fraud suits.

“Mr. Trump later told his advisers he did not want Mr. Giuliani to receive any payment, according to people close to the former president with direct knowledge of the discussions,” the Times reported. “Before Mr. Trump left the White House in January, he agreed to reimburse Mr. Giuliani for more than $200,000 in expenses but not to pay a fee.”

When pressed by Cain on why Giuliani was not paid for his work, he simply replied, “The president — the president ordered me to do it.”

