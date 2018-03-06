Investigation Concludes Kellyanne Conway Violated Hatch Act Twice by Supporting Roy Moore on TV [UPDATED]

The United States Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has released their findings into possible violations of the Hatch Act by Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump.

The OSC has found that Conway violated the act on two separate occasions, by going on television and openly supporting failed Alabama candidate Roy Moore.

White House employees aren’t allowed to impact elections in their professional capacity, and Conway — according to the OSC — attempted to do just that by appearing on cable news programs and advocating for Moore and against Sen. Doug Jones.

JUST IN: Office of Special Counsel finds Kellyanne Conway twice violated the Hatch Act and "submitted the report to the President for appropriate disciplinary action." pic.twitter.com/VrNB5JVX3m — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 6, 2018

OSC special counsel Henry Kerner pointed to two Conway appearances conducted in her “official capacity” as Counselor to the president in November and December of last year. The agency said Conway “impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election.” It has also been noted that she was standing on White House grounds in one of these interviews.

The complaint also indicates that she was warned after her first interview on Fox, but still appeared on CNN to advocate for Moore, seeming to ignore their advice.

The OSC has sent their findings to the president, as the White House itself has been directed to deliver disciplinary action to Conway.

A quick note: The Hatch Act does not pertain to the president or vice president — which clears the way for stump speeches supporting various candidates and the like.

Watch above, via CNN.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m. EST

It looks like we may be waiting for Trump to issue “appropriate disciplinary action” for a long time. The White House has released a statement on the findings, completely absolving her of wrongdoing.

[image via screenshot]

—

Follow Lawrence Bonk (@sidescrollers) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com