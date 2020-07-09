Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the Supreme Court’s opinions regarding President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, posting a challenge on his Twitter account for the president to release his records himself, as Biden has done.

The opinion in Trump v. Vance, released Thursday morning, was a 7-2 decision in which the Court rejected Trump’s argument that presidents are absolutely immune to the criminal process, paving the way for New York prosecutors to obtain Trump’s tax returns as part of an ongoing investigation. Another SCOTUS decision was released shortly thereafter, Trump v. Mazars, kicking the issue of Congressional subpoenas for those returns back down to the lower court.

The end result of these two opinions is that Trump’s tax returns are more likely to eventually end up in the hands of prosecutors, but possibly only behind the closed doors of a grand jury proceeding — but are unlikely to see the light of day before the November election.

After the opinions were released, Biden retweeted his comment from last October, in which he had challenged Trump to release his own tax returns, as Biden and every other major party presidential nominee has done since 1976.

“Mr. President, you want to talk about corruption?,” said Biden in the tweet and an attached video. “I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns — release yours or shut up.” Biden noted that “even Richard Nixon” had released his returns.

As I was saying. https://t.co/NwOKjL0Zhj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2020

