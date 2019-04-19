Joe Scarborough: AG William Barr ‘Humiliated’ and ‘Shamed Himself’ By His ‘Pathetic Performance’

Thursday’s release of the highly anticipated Mueller Report brought a flurry of headlines and new narratives that are still revealing themselves, but in the eyes of Joe Scarborough, the “the most remarkable thing about yesterday” was the behavior of Attorney General William Barr.

Barr held a press conference at 9:30 am, an hour and a half before the actual report was released, and essentially reiterated the top-level findings he revealed in the 4-page summary letter just days after receiving the 400-page report. Numerous critics have called out Barr’s behavior for what they see as appearing to work on behalf of President Donald Trump and not the United States.

Calling yesterday “fascinating” Scarborough noted that “a man who had had the respect of attorneys of both sides of the aisle, Attorney General Barr, humiliated himself, shamed himself by just a pathetic performance.” He then cited critical words from Washington Post column before tossing to Willie Geist, who quickly outlined some specific discrepancies between Barr’s apparent spin and the actual findings outline by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com