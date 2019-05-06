Joe Scarborough: Mike Pompeo Makes an ‘Absolute Fool’ of Himself ‘Every Time He Opens His Mouth’

Joe Scarborough is more than a frequent critic of the Trump administration, he is a constant critic. But on Monday morning he turned his ire to a relatively new target: Mike Pompeo, after the Secretary of State avoided a fair question by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace regarding President Donald Trump failure to address Russian election interference during an hour-long phone call with Vladimir Putin.

The Russian election meddling has been well accepted across the political spectrum and the interference in the 2016 general election was explained in stunning detail in Mueller Report released last month. Scarborough and his fellow panelists were not only shocked by Trump’s failure to address this national security threat with Putin but instead focused his bile on Sec. Pompeo.

“I actually spoke with Mike Pompeo before he went in to talk to Donald Trump. I am so sorry I did,” Scarborough opened, adding “What an absolute fool he makes of himself every time he opens his mouth. What a fool he has made of himself on North Korea, what a fool he is making of himself. And how disgraceful, Mike, that he acts shot and accuses Chris Wallace of misleading … he is beneath contempt.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

