‘Shameful’: Scarborough Says Trump Has the ‘Most Duplicitous Cabinet’ in Recent American History

Joe Scarborough found a new target for his criticism of the Trump administration Tuesday morning, this time aiming his vitriol towards the Trump Cabinet, which he labeled as the “most duplicitous cabinet in recent American History.”

The Morning Joe host seemed rather incensed about recent developments in which Trump administration cabinet members were going well out of their way to protect the personal interests of President Donald Trump. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently told Congress that he would NOT be sharing Trump’s tax returns and Attorney General William Barr has been viewed by critics as serving the interests of the President he serves over the nation’s greater good.

Scarborough opened by taking a short stroll through memory lane, saying “You know the fear we had at the beginning of the Trump administration about him putting in a bunch of caddies and yes men to run his administration?”

He then hedged a bit and cited original Cabinet members he appeared to seem worthy, saying, “But, he got Mattis, he got Tillerson, Cohen,” continuing with “and you could look at he actually put some good people around him at the beginning.”

He finished with “You look at Barr, you look at Pompeo….you can just go down the list of them and all the acting secretaries, he has now surrounded himself with the most duplicitous cabinet in recent American history. It’s shameful.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

