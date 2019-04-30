Joe Scarborough: Trump Has Worst Poker Face in History of Modern Politics; He’s Really Scared of Biden

Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump’s recent reaction to the formal announcement made by former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday morning, saying that the commander in chief “has the worst poker face in the history of modern American politics,” and that Trump is really scared of a Biden campaign.

Biden has long been rumored to be running for president, but since announcing formally last week, has seen a surge of support, best evidenced by a new CNN poll released Tuesday morning that shows Biden opening a somewhat commanding lead over his Democratic rivals.

President Trump, never afraid to tweet insults at his political rivals, has reacted to Biden’s campaign in the most predictable way, with a variety of tweets designed to undermine Biden’s candidacy with a derisive nickname “Sleepy Joe” among other insults.

