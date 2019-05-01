John Brennan: ‘I’m Waiting for Republicans to Realize that the Trump Ship is a Sinking One’

Former CIA Director John Brennan is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, but during a Wednesday morning visit to the set of Morning Joe, turned his ire towards members of the Republican party, who have gone relatively quiet amidst scandal and controversy surrounding the Trump administration.

The topic of conversation centered around the planned testimony of Attorney General William Barr planned for later Wednesday morning, which should be filled with political and legal intrigue given Tuesday night’s bombshell news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller expressed significant disapproval to Barr for his handling of the results of his nearly two-year investigation.

After a rather predictable back and forth, Brennan noted that Special Counsel Mueller “has to get in front of Congress, then Congress has to do its job.”

He then turned his animus towards GOP members of Congress. “I’m waiting for the Republicans to realize that the Trump ship is a sinking one,” he offered. He then added

“There are still rats on that ship, and there are individuals who are not going to separate themselves from Trump. They do so at their own peril. They need to fulfill their obligations, irrespective of their political affiliations. This is now the presidency and institutions of government we rely on to keep us safe and secure.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

